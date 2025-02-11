Novel Bird Flu Strain Detected in Nevada Dairy Worker

A dairy worker in Nevada has contracted a new strain of bird flu, prompting concern about the virus's potential to spread beyond poultry and cattle. The case is the first documented infection linked to a cow and raises questions about wider circulation and control measures.

A dairy worker in Nevada has been infected with a novel strain of bird flu , distinct from the dominant strain circulating in U.S. poultry and cattle since last year. Federal health officials reported the case on Monday, stating that the illness was mild, primarily characterized by eye redness and irritation, a common symptom in bird flu cases associated with dairy cows.

The individual was not hospitalized and has since recovered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).This new strain, known as D1.1, had previously been detected in over a dozen individuals exposed to poultry. However, this marks the first instance of an infection traced back to a cow. The Nevada dairy worker was exposed at a farm in Churchill County, located in the west central region of the state. State health officials confirmed this information.The CDC emphasized that there is currently no evidence of the virus spreading from this individual to any other people. The agency reiterates that the overall risk to the general public remains low. This case highlights the ongoing concern regarding the multiple strains of bird flu circulating and their potential to infect diverse animal species. It underscores the importance of continued surveillance and preventive measures to mitigate the spread of these viruses among both animals and humans





