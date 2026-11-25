In a statement on Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James called the judgment historic and said it 'delivers some semblance of justice.'

In a statement on Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James called the judgment historic and said it "delivers some semblance of justice.

"the married couple, Cynthia and Eddy Petion, and others for defrauding thousands of investors, including at least 11,000 New Yorkers. Crypto trading platform NovaTech founders Cynthia and Eddy Petion have been ordered to pay over $1.3 million after the state of New York sued the pair for defrauding investors in a Ponzi scheme targeting Haitian communities. In a statement on Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James called the judgment historic and said it"delivers some semblance of justice.

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" “NovaTech cruelly targeted immigrant families through faith and community groups with the promise of a better life while robbing them of their life savings," James added.firm AWS Mining and NovaTech, which James said were pyramid schemes. AWS Mining promised investors a 200% guaranteed return, but collapsed in April 2019. NovaTech then followed, which claimed to be a crypto and foreign exchange trading platform.

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Investors deposited over $1 billion worth of crypto into that later firm, but less than $26 million was ever traded on the platform, according to the complaint, which James called a Ponzi scheme because investors were promised profits but were paid from the crypto assets of other investors, not through trading. Cynthia and Eddy Petion also specifically targeted investors of Haitian descent and the Haitian community in their ploys by promoting their schemes to investors in the Creole language and preying on their victims' religious faith, claiming they were marketed to those"most in need of income" and advertised the schemes as a means of “financial freedom," the NY Attorney General's office said.

The whereabouts of both Cynthia and Eddy Petion are unknown. In the previous complaint, the New York Attorney General's office said they secretly sold their house in Florida and fled to Panama in June 2022, allegedly transferring millions of dollars worth of crypto out of NovaTech, which then collapsed afterwards in 2023. They did not respond to or oppose NYAG's earlier complaint, the Supreme Court of the State of New York said in a court filing on Tuesday.