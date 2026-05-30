Novak Djokovic snaps at French Open cameraman for getting too close before shocking upset by Brazilian phenom

Djokovic yelled at a cameraman to make space during his French Open match against Joao Fonseca, who then came back from two sets down to win in five.

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A shot during the match went viral when Djokovic snapped at the cameraman who was right in the tennis star’s face in between sets at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Friday during The cameraman decided to move in for a close shot after Djokovic won his second straight set over 19-year-old Fonseca, 6-4, but the Serbian legend was quick to stop it. Novak Djokovic of Serbia uses two ice bags to cool down during his third-round men's singles match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil at the French Open in Paris on May 29, 2026.

"Can you come more in my face? " Djokovic was heard saying sarcastically. "For God’s sake, make some space. "TNT Sports commentator Nick Mullins said he saw an assistant referee head over to the cameraman to also implore him not to get that close.

While Djokovic was frustrated with the cameraman in that moment, everything with his third-round match was going well. He needed to defeat Fonseca in one more set to cement himself in the Round of 16. Winner Joao Fonseca of Brazil greets Novak Djokovic of Serbia after their men's singles match on day 6 of the French Open at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 29, 2026.

Djokovic was shocked by Fonseca, who rallied to win the next three sets and upset the Serbian in the end, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. Theis ranked No. 28 in the world, but Djokovic, at 39 years old, is still the No. 3-ranked men’s singles player. It was the first time either tennis player had faced each other, but the 19-year-old proved why he is one of the rising stars in the game today.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles third-round match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil at the French Open in Paris on May 29, 2026. Fonseca will now take on Norwegian Casper Ruud, No. 15, in the fourth round with a chance to reach the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.





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