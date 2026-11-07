Novak Djokovic's 2026 Season Fizzles Out After Strong Start

Novak Djokovic began 2026 with a remarkable run to the Australian Open final, defeating Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller. Despite this strong start and a Wimbledon semi-final appearance, his season has been largely underwhelming following early exits at the French and US Opens.

After an electric start to 2026, Novak Djokovic's season has fizzled out in somewhat subdued fashion. The men's record-holding 24-time Grand Slam champion opened his campaign with a simply superb showing at the Australian Open,not far off the finest displays of his unrivaled peak.

His run in Melbourne culminated in an extraordinary five-set victory over two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner en route to a record-extending 11th Australian Open final. Yet, that captivating run at the start of the year has turned out to be the outstanding highlight of a season that has otherwise been largely underwhelming. Perhaps the defining hallmark of Djokovic's 2025 campaign was his remarkable consistency across the year's four Grand Slams.

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The Serb reached the semi-finals in every major, dispatching the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of Melbourne and Paris respectively - with only injury eventually forcing him out of his semi-final in Australia. While he was unable to overcome the recurring last-four obstacle that was either Jannik Sinner or Alcaraz in the remaining three Grand Slams, the prevailing narrative was that a late-30s Djokovic was still very much the next best player in line behind these two generational talents, whose duopoly had defined men's tennis for the previous two years.

Djokovic's Grand Slam pedigree was emphatically carried into the opening month of this season with his run to the final at the Australian Open in January, the Serb's aura at the 'happy slam' apparently undiminished. But his record at the majors has been dented across 2026, having suffered third and first-round exits at the French and US Opens this season, albeit either side of another impressive charge to the last four at Wimbledon. That Wimbledon run shouldn't be glossed over.

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It once again highlights Djokovic's ability to go deep in the sport's biggest tournaments, keeping alive the feasibility of his outside chances of clinching a record 25th Grand Slam title. However, his ambitions in SW19 ended in familiar fashion with a one-sided loss against Sinner in the last four. This is significant, as it shines a harsher spotlight on Djokovic's inability to grasp the golden opportunities that came his way at Roland-Garros and in New York.

For the first time since the era of the 'Sincaraz' dominance began, neither tournament featured both men's names in the draw. Alcaraz was absent in Paris, while a stunning second-round physical collapse sent Sinner out of the tournament early. At the US Open three months later, it was Sinner who was sidelined while Alcaraz was only just making his delicate return to tennis following a four-month absence.

These were uniquely opportune moments for someone just below the leading pair to strike. Of those names, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were the obvious standouts. Both chances went the German's way, with Djokovic's ironclad consistency at the slams disintegrating at the worst possible moment. That he failed to capitalise on either opportunity surely frames 2026 as the year that could have been for the Serb.

Compounding these early Grand Slam losses are that they are now forming part of a wider pattern. Namely, repeated premature exits to opposition that would scarcely have troubled Djokovic during his long and glorious imperious phase. His defeat to rapidly rising Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca at the French Open would be an outlier here, except for the fact that the Serb was two sets up on his much less experienced opponent.

Across a desperately disappointing US hard-court swing, however, Djokovic's record of two losses from two matches is harder to fathom, with the former World No. 1 falling to Argentina's Thiago Tirante and Mariano Navone - both hovering around the No. 50 spot at the time - in the first rounds of Cincinnati and the US Open respectively. Following his fallow return in North America, Djokovic entered the final stretch of his season with one clear objective - to qualify for the ATP Finals.

in superb fashion in Beijing, upending the soon-to-be new World No. 1 Zverev anden route to a seventh title in the Chinese capital. It was one of those trademark weeks in Djokovic's late career that makes one feel foolish for ever having doubted him. Yet, sadly, Beijing proved to be a temporary aberration rather than a turning of the tide.

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Djokovic closed out his 2026 with a trio of more head-scratching early defeats, losing to Hubert Hurkacz, Jan-Lennard Struff and Rinky Hijikata across Shanghai, Basel and the Paris Masters, disappointingly ending his qualification hopes for the ATP Finals. , which causes him particular difficulty in hot conditions. This, he asserts, is the primary cause of his reduced schedule and apparent physical problems, rather than age or a declining prowess.

It is a problem that he has also said looks to be improving, which poses the tantalising question as to what a fully fit Novak Djokovic could achieve next season. This question, however, comes with few concrete answers, and only more accompanying uncertainties. Would playing a fuller schedule help or hinder him at the Grand Slams? Can he survive back-to-back five-set matches late in the majors should this health issue be fully resolved?

And, what is Djokovic's motivation as he enters his 40s already having ticked off essentially every item in what is likely the finest tennis career we've ever seen? It is a staggering feat in itself that, 23 years after making his ATP Tour debut, Djokovic sits at No. 11 in the world and is still very much in the conversation regarding the sport's biggest prizes. For many, he is the greatest player ever to pick up a racquet.

It is difficult to disagree. Yet, 2027 will serve as a fascinating indicator of just how much more the Serbian virtuoso has to offer. After a puzzling year that has posed more questions than answers, next season should provide definitive evidence of just how this extraordinary champion's career is likely to end. Jamie Malachy is a freelance tennis journalist, aiming to provide a unique, nuanced and informative analysis of the sport he loves.

He has been documenting tennis since 2019, and writing professionally since 2023. Working in collaboration with Tennis Majors and numerous other sports news outlets, personal highlights include covering six Grand Slam singles finals and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. You can reach him at: jamiemalachy@gmail.com