Novak Djokovic Loses to Joao Fonseca in Epic Five-Set French Open Upset

Novak Djokovic was defeated by 19-year-old Joao Fonseca in a thrilling five-set match at the 2026 French Open after a heated exchange with a camera operator and battling extreme heat.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic expressed frustration during his third-round match at the 2026 French Open when a camera person moved too close to him while he was seated near his bench.

The incident occurred after Djokovic had taken a two-set lead against 19-year-old Brazilian prodigy João Fonseca on the clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Can you come more in my face? For God's sake make some space," Djokovic, 39, said, visibly irritated. As the camera operator complied and moved away, a ball boy handed Djokovic two ice packs to help him cool off during an intense heat wave in Paris, where temperatures at the tournament were hovering in the low-to-mid 90s Fahrenheit.

Despite the early advantage, Djokovic eventually lost the match in a dramatic five-set battle that lasted nearly five hours, with the final scoreline reading 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in favor of Fonseca. This stunning upset marked a historic moment at Roland Garros, as the 24-time major champion was defeated by a teenager in a marathon contest that showcased both players' resilience.

The win makes Fonseca only the second Brazilian male player to ever defeat Djokovic in a Grand Slam match, and the first to do so at the French Open. Djokovic's loss also continues a pattern of early exits at Roland Garros for the Serbian, who has not won the tournament since 2023. The physical demands of playing in extreme heat, combined with the relentless pressure from the young challenger, ultimately led to Djokovic's downfall.

Fonseca's victory propels him into the fourth round, where he will face another tough opponent, while Djokovic must now regroup after a premature exit that many will view as a significant setback in his pursuit of further Grand Slam titles





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