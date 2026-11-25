A symbol of enduring gratitude, this year's Christmas tree has arrived at Boston Common, marking the 55th annual donation from Nova Scotia.

Daniel Gómez Llata, official town crier of Provincetown, and Santa Claus wave and call out"Merry Christmas, Boston," as they escort the city's official Christmas tree into Boston Common.

A symbol of enduring gratitude, this year's Christmas tree has arrived at Boston Common, marking the 55th annual donation from Nova Scotia. The 46-foot white spruce was driven down from East Amherst in the Canadian province after a public tree-cutting ceremony last Wednesday, and arrived on the Common Tuesday morning to much fanfare.

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Among those waiting for its arrival in the park were the Provincetown Town Crier, Santa, public officials from both Boston and Canada, Boston police officers handing out hot chocolate and a gaggle of watchers-on. A handful of teenagers said they cut school to be there. An onlooker waves a Canadian flag as the Christmas tree from Nova Scotia arrives in the Boston Common on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

The donation is a commemoration of 108 years of gratitude between the people of Nova Scotia and Boston, said Park Ranger Alexander Hartgrove. The story dates back to Dec. 6, 1917, when Boston provided emergency aid to Halifax, Nova Scotia, after a devastating munitions explosion in the harbor, which claimed the lives of roughly 1,900 people and destroyed much of the city.

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"At 9:04 a.m., the Mont-Blanc exploded. The firewall reached 9,000 degrees Fahrenheit, traveling at 3,400 miles per hour. Each building within a two-mile radius was utterly destroyed by the fire and the blast. It was the largest man-made explosion of the pre-atomic age.

It shattered windows 50 miles away, and for a brief instant, the bottom of the harbor could be seen," Hartgrove told visitors who gathered around the tree while it was on a truck bed in the Boston Common. A transmission made its way successfully to Boston, and Gov. Samuel McCall and Boston Mayor James Curley had an emergency meeting of the Massachusetts Committee on Public Safety at 2:30 that afternoon.

By 10 p.m., the ranger said, a train carrying medical personnel, supplies and emergency equipment was on its way to Halifax while a blizzard dropped 16 inches of snow on the Canadian city overnight.

"They arrived at the city on Dec. 8 and immediately went to work treating the needy and establishing shelter," Hartgrove said. "Subsequent trains arrived with 100 doctors, 300 nurses, Red Cross personnel, and over $1 million of supplies. All of this without being asked. The people of Halifax were beyond grateful to the city of Boston.

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" Boston Park Ranger Alexander Hartgrove tells the story of Boston's aid to Halifax following the 1917 Halifax Explosion in the city's harbor. Nova Scotia gifts Boston a Christmas tree every year as thanks. This year's tree was donated by Henry and Pat Knol of East Amherst in northern Cumberland County.

"Every year, this ceremony reminds us of one of the most remarkable stories about Canada-U.S. relations," said Meaghan Sunderland, consul and head of political, economic and public affairs at the Consulate General of Canada in Boston. "Bostonians demonstrated that goodwill over a century ago when they came to Halifax, and they demonstrated that goodwill again this year when they welcomed the World Cup, and so many other things," Sunderland said.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts and Nova Scotia launched a joint Request for Information to explore developing offshore wind projects in Nova Scotia and delivering electricity to New England. Responses are due Dec. 31.

"Let us celebrate not only a beautiful Nova Scotia spruce, but also good friends and good will," Sunderland said.