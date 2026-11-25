Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. Leonardo da Vinci was a Renaissance genius. Not only did he paint masterpieces of art, but he was an obsessive scientist and inventor, dreaming up complex machines centuries ahead of his time, including parachutes, armored tanks, hang gliders, and robots.

Leonardo da Vinci was a Renaissance genius. Not only did he paint masterpieces of art, but he was an obsessive scientist and inventor, dreaming up complex machines centuries ahead of his time, including parachutes, armored tanks, hang gliders, and robots.

On the 500th anniversary of Leonardo’s death, with the help of biographer Walter Isaacson, NOVA investigates the secrets of Leonardo’s success. Today, his centuries-old “inventions” seem to predict our modern age: contraptions similar to parachutes, army tanks, hang gliders, and robots fill his notebooks. Modern-day anatomy experts find inspiration in drawings from Leonardo da Vinci’s cadaveric dissections. But they also recognize what he got wrong.

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But the man and the techniques behind masterpieces like “Mona Lisa” remain a mystery. On the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death, NOVA goes to Italy to explore his life and work. To master Mona Lisa's form, da Vinci carefully studied the human eye and mouth—and he dissected at least 30 human bodies. , scientists and art restoration experts deploy cutting-edge technology to peel back the layers of da Vinci’s works.

Ultimately, they’ll reveal the impact of his science on his art and his art on his science. An engineer used powerful lights, cameras, and computer software to digitally remove the varnish from the"Mona Lisa," allowing people today to see the painting as Leonardo da Vinci created it.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

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Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.