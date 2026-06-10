Nottingham Proposes Ban on Balaclavas in City Centre to Boost Safety and Curb Anti-Social Behaviour

Nottingham City Council moves to ban balaclavas and other nuisance behaviours in public spaces through a new PSPO, aiming to become the safest city in the UK after a violent crime and public concerns.

Nottingham City Council is proposing a ban on balaclavas in the city centre as part of a new Public Spaces Protection Order ( PSPO ) aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and improving public safety .

The initiative follows a public consultation where residents expressed concerns about individuals wearing balaclavas in warm weather, linking such attire with criminal activity. Council leader Neghat Khan stated that a shorter additional consultation will be held if public opinion remains strong regarding the inclusion of balaclavas in the ban. This move is part of a broader strategy to transform Nottingham into the "safest city in the country," challenging its current label as the seventh most unsafe place.

The PSPO will also target other nuisance behaviours including disruptive busking, begging, unauthorised money requests, and restricted selling of publications like The Big Issue, with enforcement for three years. The proposal comes after a tragic incident in July 2024 where two teenagers wearing balaclavas murdered 24-year-old Jack Edwards at a skate park following an argument.

The perpetrators, a 13-year-old boy who cannot be named and 19-year-old Kai Howitt, were sentenced to four and a half years and 14 years in prison respectively. Khan emphasised that safety is paramount, noting that wearing balaclavas in 32-degree heat is unreasonable and creates unease, though she acknowledged potential religious exemptions. She declared she would not rest until the city is safe for everyone at any hour.

The plans were unveiled during the launch of the 2050 Nottingham Vision, outlining ten long-term goals over the next 25 years to rejuvenate the city. Critics may argue that such bans could disproportionately affect certain groups or be difficult to enforce, but the council remains committed to its safety agenda, aiming to reclaim public spaces from criminal and anti-social elements. The consultation process will gauge public sentiment before finalising the order, reflecting a community-driven approach to urban safety.

This bold step highlights Nottingham's determination to shed its negative reputation and foster a secure environment for residents and visitors alike. By addressing visible symbols of intimidation like balaclavas alongside other quality-of-life issues, the council hopes to instil greater public confidence and promote a sense of communal ownership of the city. The 2050 Vision underscores a sustained commitment to long-term improvements, with safety as a foundational pillar.

As discussions progress, the balance between civil liberties and public order will likely be scrutinised, but the council's stance is clear: creating a safer Nottingham is an urgent priority that requires decisive action now





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