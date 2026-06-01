Nottingham Maternity Scandal: Midwives Urged 'Don't Be Too Kind' as Inquiry Reveals Shocking Culture

A Panorama investigation reveals disturbing details from the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust maternity scandal, including a resignation letter describing staff urging colleagues not to be kind to patients and writing abusive notes like 'FOH' on whiteboards. The long-awaited Ockenden review, due June 24, examines care for 2,500 families and highlights systemic failures, racism, and desensitization among staff.

A midwife at an NHS trust subject to Britain's biggest ever maternity scandal review urged colleagues to 'don't be too kind' to patients. Dozens of babies died or suffered serious injury at hospitals run by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, where an inquiry due to report this month examined care provided to 2,500 families between 2012 and 2025.

The BBC's Panorama spoke to ten midwives and examined previously unreported documents for an episode on the trust's maternity failures. A 2018 resignation letter from a senior midwife detailed how another staff member advised colleagues to get pregnant women who arrived worried about labor to go home with the advice: 'Don't be too kind, she'll keep coming back.

' The same letter revealed that the letters 'FOH' were written on a whiteboard next to names of heavily pregnant women staff wanted to leave the unit; the 'F' stood for a swear word, while 'OH' meant 'off home. ' The inquiry by independent midwife Donna Ockenden investigated stillbirths, neonatal deaths, maternal deaths, and injured babies and mothers at the trust, which runs City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre. Its findings are due on 24 June.

Ockenden began the review after a similar probe into maternity care in Shropshire and said Nottingham thought it was a superior NHS trust compared to others. Sarah Hawkins, whose daughter Harriet was stillborn in 2016 after staff ignored concerns, said the FOH remarks were 'upsetting to hear.

' Common themes in poor outcomes included a determination to keep women at home as long as possible before birth and a lack of training and equipment. One midwife told Panorama that as neonatal deaths became 'increasingly common,' staff became 'desensitized.

' Ockenden also learned of 'countless' examples of racist behavior, including staff mimicking accents. Last June, Nottinghamshire Police commenced an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the trust. Anthony May, NUH chief executive since 2022, accepted the trust had 'failed' patients and families and let down staff, acknowledging the Ockenden review was 'helping us improve.

' He stated: 'We are learning from our mistakes, improving safety, listening to mothers, and talking with staff. I can see improvements and believe we now have safer, kinder, better-led maternity services.

' A recent Care Quality Commission report improved the trust's standing from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement.





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