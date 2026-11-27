Oliver Glasner and Xabi Alonso collide on the touchline for the first time in nearly four years.

Another bumper round of Premier League action kicks off at the City Ground this Friday, as Chelsea visit Nottingham Forest looking to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues suffered an undeniably humiliating 4–1 defeat to Leeds United last weekend, marking Alonso’s worst afternoon since taking charge. João Pedro’s continued absence and some disastrous defending have been responsible for an alarming downturn in form, which has seen them slump to eighth in the standings—closer to Coventry City in 14th than Liverpool in fourth.

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Nottingham Forest are in similarly glum mood following their 2–0 loss at Bournemouth last Saturday, leaving them above the relegation zone on goal difference alone. The Oliver Glasner era is still in its infancy, but frustrations are starting to build following just two victories from 11 matches in the. They’re given a mere 33.5% chance of clinching a first away victory since beating Everton 2–0 in mid-October.