Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the first half with goals from Liam Delap and a second goal. City's performance was criticized as sloppy and lacking leadership.

Nottingham Forest secured a commanding 2-0 lead over Manchester City at half-time during their Premier League clash. The visitors were thoroughly outplayed by a disciplined home side that capitalized on defensive errors and clinical finishing.

Liam Delap Scores Brilliant Solo Goal

Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 18th minute through a spectacular individual effort from Liam Delap. The striker drove forward from the halfway line, ignoring attempts by Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to engage him. Delap then blasted a powerful shot over goalkeeper Manuel Donnarumma, leaving Erling Haaland shaking his head in disbelief. The goal highlighted the perfect timing of Forest's midfield press, led by Orel Schlager, who won the crucial ball to initiate the attack.

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Forest Extend Lead Before Break Time

Nottingham Forest doubled their advantage just before the interval, leaving their supporters in a state of celebration. Although the specific scorer is not detailed in the provided update, the match report confirms the score is 2-0 at the break. Manchester City struggled to contain the dynamic movements of Jeremy Doku, who forced two defensive blocks from Murillo. A late corner for City resulted in a spectacular but missed header attempt by Erling Haaland.

Enzo Maresca Side Faced Heavy Criticism

Enzo Maresca's Manchester City side received severe criticism for their disjointed performance and lack of organization. Journalist Jack Gaughan described the quarter of football as one of the worst he had seen from City in over a decade. The report highlighted an absence of leadership and accountability, with individual errors permeating the defense and midfield. City appeared outrun and outshouted, with players failing to track back or maintain their shape effectively.

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Erling Haaland Struggles For Impact

Erling Haaland had a relatively quiet game but did manage a clear chance that was brilliantly denied. In the 43rd minute, the striker rounded goalkeeper Matz Sels to find himself at a tight angle. However, Nico Cunha tracked back to get a crucial block on the line, preventing a goal against his former club. Earlier, in the 32nd minute, Haaland forced a save from Sels with a shot from the left side, but Forest's defensive solidity limited his overall influence on the match.

Manchester City Defensive Errors Persist

Manchester City's defensive frailties were exposed repeatedly by the in-form Nottingham Forest attack. In the 28th minute, Matheus Cunha missed a wide-open chance after a wayward free-kick, firing wide from a promising position in the box. The visitors also suffered from sloppy passing, with Khusanov gift-wrapping a throw-in that led to further pressure. City appeared unable to cope with the intensity and physicality imposed by Forest's midfield.

Forest Dominate Set Pieces And Pressing

Nottingham Forest dominated set-piece situations and maintained high pressing intensity throughout the first half. In the 25th minute, Igor Junior Munoz swung in a cross that was headed away in panic by Khusanov. Forest won the subsequent corner, and Murillo fired a snap shot that required a sharp save from Manuel Donnarumma. The visitors also missed chances to equalize, with Enzo Fernandez heading over from point-blank range after 25 minutes.