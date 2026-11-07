Nottingham Forest 2 0 Manchester City Delap and Ndiaye Seal Dominant Victory

Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 2-0 thanks to goals from Liam Delap and Iliman Ndiaye, leaving City in crisis and Forest in 16th place in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest delivered a masterclass in defensive organization and counter-attacking efficiency to defeat Manchester City 2-0 at the City Ground. The result sends a powerful shockwave through the Premier League, elevating Forest to 16th in the standings while simultaneously plunging Manchester United into the relegation zone by comparison. City fans and pundits alike have labeled the performance as one of the worst quarters of football witnessed from the champions in recent memory.

Delap Solo Goal Sets Early Tone

The decisive moment arrived in the 18th minute when Liam Delap scored a spectacular solo goal that exemplified the pressure Forest applied throughout the match. Delap collected the ball near the halfway line, capitalizing on the hesitation of Ruben Dias and Levi Colwill, who failed to commit to tackling him immediately. He then drove forward with pace and power before blasting a shot past goalkeeper Ederson Donnarumma toward the roof of the net. Erling Haaland watched in disbelief as his old side failed to contain the attacker, highlighting the complete lack of accountability in City's defense.

Also read Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Haaland Leads Line, Changes in Defense

Ndiaye Doubles Lead Amid City Chaos

Nottingham Forest doubled their advantage just before halftime through Iliman Ndiaye, further exposing the structural flaws in Enzo Maresca's squad. The Ivorian winger had been involved in a physical tussle with Murillo earlier in the half, prompting a VAR review that ultimately cleared the defender of any handball offense. Despite the stoppage, Forest remained relentless, and Ndiaye capitalized on City's sloppiness to secure the second goal. The visitors looked shot and outrun, with individual errors accumulating rapidly as the first half drew to a close.

Sels and Defense Block City Response

Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper, played a pivotal role in maintaining the clean sheet, particularly after the break when Manchester City began to show signs of life. Sels was alert to parry away a dangerous corner kick in the 40th minute, preventing City from pulling a goal back. He continued to be a shield for the Forest defense, including a crucial save in the 43rd minute when Erling Haaland attempted a curling effort from a tight angle. Sels' shot-stopping was matched by the defensive resilience of Murillo, who blocked a critical cross from Jack Grealish and thwarted several other attempts to keep the scoreboard static.

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Pundits Criticize City Leadership Void

Football journalist Jack Gaughan described the performance as a real mess, citing a total absence of leadership and organization within the Manchester City camp. Gaughan, who has covered the team for over a decade, noted that the midfield and defense operated as individuals rather than a cohesive unit, with no one taking responsibility for the tactical breakdown. This criticism was echoed by the visible frustration on the faces of City players, who appeared overwhelmed by Forest's structured pressing in the middle of the park. The contrast between City's usual dominance and today's disjointed display was stark and unsettling for supporters.

League Implications and Next Steps

The 2-0 victory has significant implications for the Premier League table, as it leaves Manchester United two points from safety in 18th place, assuming they fail to beat Aston Villa in their upcoming fixture. For Nottingham Forest, the win represents a crucial step in their campaign, proving they can compete with and defeat top-tier opposition through discipline and clinical finishing. The next steps for Manchester City involve an urgent review of their defensive structure and leadership dynamics, while Forest will look to build on this momentum in their subsequent matches to secure their mid-table position.