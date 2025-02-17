Nottingham College Combats Generation Z's Fear of Phone Calls

Nottingham College in the UK offers a telephobia seminar to help students overcome their anxiety about phone calls. The seminar provides practical experience and strategies to build confidence and manage anxiety during phone conversations.

Nottingham College in the United Kingdom is addressing a growing concern among its students: telephobia, the fear of phone calls . This 'relatively recent phenomenon' has become increasingly prevalent among Generation Z , born between 1997 and 2012, who are more accustomed to digital communication methods like texting and voice notes.

Liz Baxter, a careers advisor at Nottingham College, explains that Gen Z has simply had less opportunity to develop phone call skills, as traditional phone conversations are no longer the primary mode of communication. Many students, she notes, struggle with the anxiety of taking telephone interviews, a common pre-screening step for job applications.To combat this issue, the college offers a telephobia seminar as part of its career development program. The session provides students with practical experience in handling phone calls through simulated scenarios, such as making a doctor's appointment or calling in sick to work. Students practice back-to-back, mimicking a real phone call without visual contact, and utilize scripts to build confidence. Baxter emphasizes that even a single session can significantly boost students' phone call comfort level by demystifying the process.The rise of telephobia is partly attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to increased social isolation and a decline in regular phone interactions. Gen Z's anxiety stems from a fear of the unknown, as they associate ringing phones with uncertainty and potential negative news. The lack of visual cues during phone calls also contributes to their apprehension, as they miss the nonverbal feedback that helps gauge the other person's reactions. Baxter suggests strategies to overcome this anxiety, such as preparing for calls by researching the organization, writing a script, and using cheat notes. Deep breathing exercises are also encouraged to manage anxiety during calls. Ultimately, Baxter stresses that phone calls don't have to be scary, and with proper preparation and practice, students can develop the necessary skills and confidence to navigate them effectively





