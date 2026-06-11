Nottingham City Council Pulls Snail Racing Event After Animal Rights Activists' Complaints

A planned snail racing event at Nottingham's Central Library during Great Big Green Week was pulled after animal rights activists raised concerns about potential injury to the creatures. The event was criticized for encouraging children to handle snails, potentially causing injury and displacement from their natural habitat.

A planned snail racing event has been pulled by a council after animal rights activists complained it could cause injury to the creatures. The event was part of Nottingham 's Great Big Green Week at the city's Central Library and touted as an 'electronic snail racing demo' that was both 'light-hearted' and 'educational'.

People were encouraged to bring in snails from their gardens for the event, which was due to take place yesterday. But campaign group Nottingham Animal Coalition said such a race was 'unnecessary' and called for it to be cancelled. In a social media post, the group said it was 'absolutely shocked' and called the event a 'desperate attempt to engage children'.

It also warned that snails need to be picked up in a specific way to ensure they are not detached from their shells or injured. They added that scientific consensus suggests snails feel pain and have nerve endings in their shell and foot.

The post added: 'So why, when snails have developed all these methods to protect themselves, would we encourage children to pick them up and handle them, potentially causing injury, displace them from their natural habitat... and then RACE for our entertainment?





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Nottingham Central Library Great Big Green Week Snail Racing Animal Rights Activists Injury Displacement Scientific Consensus Snail Welfare

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