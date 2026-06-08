‘Notting Hill’ Sets 4K UHD and Blu-ray Release

Notting Hill has received a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and digital release more than 25 years since its original release. Buy Notting Hill on Blu-ray here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant classic will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and digital on June 9, with the new edition currently available to pre-order on Amazon.

The 4K UHD edition includes a lineup of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a “Spotlight on Location” featurette, “Seasonal Walk on Portobello Road,” “Hugh Grant’s Movie Tips,” a photograph montage, the U.S. theatrical trailer and music videos for Elvis Costello’s “She” and Shania Twain’s “You’ve Got a Way. ” The release also lists a feature commentary with Michell, producer Duncan Kenworthy and Curtis.

Paramount Skydance Launches New Video Game Studio as 'Core Pillar' of Content Strategy Alongside TV, Films and Streaming “Notting Hill” stars Roberts as Anna Scott, the most famous movie star in the world, and Grant as William Thacker, a London travel bookshop owner whose quiet life is upended when she wanders into his store. What begins as a meet-cute in West London quickly turns into one of cinema’s most rewatchable rom-coms, complete with Portobello Road strolls, a very chaotic roommate and one of Roberts’ most quoted lines: “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.

” The new home release arrives more than 25 years after “Notting Hill” first hit theaters in 1999. The film was a box office hit, grossing more than $364 million worldwide, and has remained a staple for fans of Roberts, Grant and Curtis’ brand of British romantic comedy. It also helped cement Grant’s late-’90s rom-com run following “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” while giving Roberts another era-defining romantic lead role after “Pretty Woman” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding. ”





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