Notting Hill Getting 4K UHD, Blu-ray and Digital Release with Bonus Features

Notting Hill, the 1999 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, is set for a new 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital release on June 9. The release includes numerous bonus features such as deleted scenes, featurettes, music videos, and commentary. The film, directed by Roger Michell and written by Richard Curtis, was a major box office success and remains a beloved romantic film. Pre-orders are available on Amazon.

reported that Notting Hill is getting a new 4K UHD , Blu-ray and digital release on June 9. The 1999 romantic comedy features Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in leading roles.

Roger Michell directed the film from a screenplay by Richard Curtis, with Duncan Kenworthy producing. Additionally, the 4K UHD edition comes packed with bonus features for longtime fans. Deleted scenes, a “Spotlight on Location” featurette and “Seasonal Walk on Portobello Road” are all included. Buyers also get “Hugh Grant’s Movie Tips,” a photograph montage and the U.S. theatrical trailer.

Meanwhile, music videos for Elvis Costello’s “She” and Shania Twain’s “You’ve Got a Way” are part of the package too. A feature commentary with Michell, Kenworthy and Curtis rounds out the extras. In the film, Roberts stars as Anna Scott, a world-famous actress who wanders into a London travel bookshop. Grant plays William Thacker, the shop’s owner, whose quiet life changes after their chance encounter.

Notably, much of the story takes place across Notting Hill and along Portobello Road. The film originally premiered at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 27, 1999. Overall, it earned more than $364 millionon a $42 million production budget.

As a result, Notting Hill held the record as the highest-grossing British film at the time of release. Furthermore, it received three Golden Globe nominations and took home the BAFTA Audience Award for Most Popular Film. The new home release marks over 25 years since the film first arrived in theaters. Pre-orders are currently available on Amazon at a listed retail price of $24.96.

Vritti Johar is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers a wide range of engaging content, blending her passion for cinema with expert storytelling. Fascinated by filmmaking, Vritti has a keen eye for discovering movies with compelling storylines that inspire thought-provoking discussions. When she's off-duty, you'll find her exploring the world through art and photography, constantly fueling her creativity. Netflix is always updating with new movies for fans to watch.

As we head into the summer, here’s a look…Some first-look images of Heart of the Beast, a new survival thriller where Brad Pitt and a dog take on…Disclosure Day director Steven Spielberg recently went on the record to say he absolutely believes that aliens have visited Earth…Peacock‘s lineup this week brings six fresh premieres, one season finale, and more new releases to watch. The binge marathon…Netflix will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill next month.

Starring alongside Stranger…Jennifer Lawrence‘s R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon. The star-studded film’s exit is due to the streaming juggernaut’s…The Mortal Kombat II movie has received its digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray release dates. Featuring The Boys star Karl…The Michael Jackson movie is heading to digital and 4K UHD after dominating the box office. The blockbuster featuring Jaafar…Fans of Hamilton will soon get a brand-new way to experience the award-winning production at home.

The Walt Disney Company…Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant are now forever linked to one of the most loved romantic comedies ever made, Notting…





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Notting Hill 4K UHD Blu-Ray Julia Roberts Hugh Grant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Readies for First Blu-ray Release With New LookDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle is ready for its home video launch with a new look at its Blu-ray release

Read more »

Your UHD TV Might Not Technically Be 4K - Here's The DifferenceIt turns out that your 4K UHD TV might not actually be 4k resolution, but the reason why might surprise you, and it ties back to a decision made long ago.

Read more »

Blu-ray On My Mind: Masters Of The Universe And MoreThis week's Blu-ray news includes Masters of the Universe, Pillow Talk, Arrow Video, Criterion, Kill Bill, Michael, and more.

Read more »

‘Notting Hill’ Sets 4K UHD and Blu-ray ReleaseNotting Hill has received a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and digital release more than 25 years since its original release. Buy Notting Hill on Blu-ray here.

Read more »