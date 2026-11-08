Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore emerges as top 2027 NFL Draft prospect

Notre Dame defensive lineman Boubacar Traore is performing like a first-round selection after forcing a fumble against Stanford, with 3.5 sacks this season building on last year's 6.5-sack campaign, while scouts finalize positional rankings for April's draft festivities alongside standout prospects such as Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds and UCLA linebacker Omosigho.

Notre Dame defensive line man Boubacar Traore celebrates after forcing a fumble during a NCAA football game against Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. Scouts have large sample sizes to evaluate in ongoing preparation for April's festivities.. Positional rankings are being discussed and finalized. Various changes have been made since preseason rankings..

Also read What Ted Lasso Would Say to Notre Dame Before Its Showdown With Miami

The following prospects have played terrific football throughout 2026. Some may even be included in first-round mock drafts. Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds is. The former Penn State transfer struggled to get on the field for the Nittany Lions.

Reynolds transferred to VT and has been an outstanding pass catcher in 2026, producing 50 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns so far. Reynolds also contributes as an in-line blocker and appears to possess a complete "Y" skill set. Jamari Johnson and Trey'Dez Green have dominated early conversations at the position. Reynolds is challenging that..

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After being stuck as a reserve with Oklahoma, he entered the transfer portal and has taken full advantage of his opportunity with the Bruins. Omosigho has been everywhere, recording 62 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three pass breakups to date. Omosigho is an outstanding athlete for the position. The Crandall, Texas native showcases sideline-to-sideline ability and shoots downhill with aggression.

Omosigho is also a converted safety, and it especially shows up in coverage.are the unquestioned top EDGE-rushing prospects . After them, there's been ongoing competition for the EDGE3 spot. Among the emerging contenders is Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore. Traore has already recorded 3.5 sacks this season, building on last year's 6.5-sack campaign.

He's showcased an assortment of moves and terrific get-off. Traore is currently performing like a first-round selection. Kingston Lopa is another prospect who entered the transfer portal in search of bigger opportunities. His move from Oregon to CalLopa has already compiled 39 tackles, seven pass breakups, and five interceptions.

He possesses an extremely unique frame that makes him Kyle Hamilton-like when it comes to contesting plays with length and range that most safeties can't match. Lopa has also shown capable of defending in man coverage.has made finalizing running back rankings complicated for scouts. Boise State running back Dylan Riley is among those who have taken advantage of the uncertainty. He's been extremely shifty and explosive this season.

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Riley had a huge campaign in 2025, registering 1,125 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as Ashton Jeanty's replacement. Scouts wanted to see Riley replicate that production in 2026 and he's already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark while averaging a career-high 6.4 yards per attempt. Riley