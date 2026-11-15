Notre Dame's Biggest Winners in Blowout Win Over Boston College

Notre Dame's defense dominated and the offense did whatever it wanted as it rolled past Boston College. The biggest winners for the Irish on Saturday.

Nov 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed , left, and defensive lineman Boubacar Traore fall on a loose ball in the end zone to score against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile Notre Dame dominated the game from start, there were a few performances that especially stood out. It was another game where Notre Dame did really whatever it wanted to do on the ground, rushing for 276 yards as a team. Four players had carries and averaged more than five yards on them, led by Jonaz Walton who went for 141 and a touchdown and Nolan James, Jr., who added 73 more and another score.

Also read Boston College at No. 3 Notre Dame: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

Jordan Faision even got in on the action, taking an end around 28 yards before Notre Dame punched it in shortly after in the second quarter. Remember when Notre Dame couldn't find an explosive run for what felt like the first month of the season? Do you want to credit the defensive line for getting in the backfield and causing pressure each time Mason McKenzie dropped back?

Do you want to credit the linebackers, who didn't let Boston College's run game generate practically anything in the rare times it was able to get past Notre Dame's defensive front? I say you credit all of it, as what has largely been one of the best defenses in the nation this season performed at that level against Boston College. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. Gilbert burst onto the scene against Michigan State this season, going for 170 yards on eight receptions in that contest.

However, he caught just nine passes in the entire month of October, totaling just 96 receiving yards and scoring just one touchdown in that time. For the second week in a row, Gilbert was Notre Dame's leading receiver, hauling in five receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown this week after taking in nine for 98 yards and two scores against Miami.

Yes, Notre Dame was a massive favorite on Saturday, but Freeman deserves credit for how his team showed up to play. It wasn't a slow start, but instead pure dominance. Notre Dame made a quick stop of Boston College, marched and scored a touchdown on its first drive, and held a 31-0 halftime lead.

Concerns of a letdown were eliminated before they could even start to creep into the minds of either sideline, and Freeman as well as his entire coaching staff deserve credit for that. Dunham was a massive recruiting get for Notre Dame, as the five-star defensive end is starting to make the most of his reps.

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While he entered the game with 12 tackles and a sack, he added three more tackles and his second career sack to his resume in the blowout win. When you play as many blowouts as Notre Dame has in 2026, the need to get young guys on the field and have them develop is a must, and Dunham has been making the most of his opportunities, looking like another havoc causer in the not-so-distant future.

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.