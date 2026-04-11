Miami Receiver Malachi Toney to Have Ankle Surgery, Out 4-6 Weeks

Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney suffered a high-ankle sprain in practice and will undergo TightRope surgery, leaving his status for Saturday's game at Notre Dame uncertain.

Miami Hurricanes star wide receiver Malachi Toney suffered a high-ankle sprain during Wednesday's practice and will undergo TightRope surgery, according to sources. The injury required an MRI and X-ray on Wednesday evening.

Miami hopes the surgery will allow Toney to return for the College Football Playoff in four to six weeks, though that timeline is considered hopeful by team officials. Toney left practice immediately after suffering the injury and headed to a local facility for evaluation. The team said in a statement earlier Wednesday: Malachi Toney sustained an injury during Wednesday's practice and is currently undergoing further evaluation by the team's medical staff. We will share additional updates as appropriate.

Also read Status Of Hurricanes WR Malachi Toney 'Uncertain' For Saturday At Notre Dame

Toney Ankle Injury Sparks Concern

There was some optimism earlier in the afternoon that the injury would not keep Toney off the field Saturday night. Concern grew later in the day that it could keep him out for an extended period. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Toney rolled his ankle at practice on Wednesday and was undergoing further testing, adding that Toney was pushing to play Saturday night.

ESPN reported that Toney is expected to press and attempt to play given the magnitude of the game, per insider Pete Thamel. The injury is not expected to be a long-term setback. Toney's status for Saturday night's game at Notre Dame will now linger over the next month. Miami was already an underdog heading into the matchup in South Bend.

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Head coach Mario Cristobal will now be without his top playmaker on offense besides quarterback Darian Mensah. If the Hurricanes lose Saturday night without Toney, the next three weeks will be interesting to watch from a rankings standpoint. Questions will follow about how the selection committee views Miami without its Heisman candidate if the injury keeps him out for weeks. Toney has been one of the best pass-catchers in the nation this season.

Through eight games, he has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. He accounts for more than 38 percent of Miami's receiving yards. His play has put him firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Entering the week, he had the third-shortest odds at +325 at BetMGM Sportsbook to win the award, trailing teammate and quarterback Darian Mensah and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Notre Dame Faces Critical Playoff Test

Toney continued his remarkable season last weekend against North Carolina, catching seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's win. The Hurricanes remained undefeated and were named the No. 1 team in the country. Notre Dame enters Saturday with a 7-1 record and debuted at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings after falling to No. 9 BYU late last month.

A win would keep Notre Dame in the hunt for a CFP berth, while a loss would likely leave the Irish on the outside looking in with less than a month left in the regular season. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was seen taking notes during the second half against Navy on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. The Fighting Irish are preparing for a Miami team that features one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

Toney enjoyed a breakout performance against Notre Dame in last season's opener as a true freshman, catching six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 27-24 victory. He went on to total 109 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, helping Miami reach the national championship game. In that title game, Indiana had few answers for him as he hauled in 10 receptions for 122 yards and a score.

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There is a reason he is toward the very top of Heisman Trophy lists. You do not get to be at the level Malachi Toney is at by not being built a bit differently.

Toney Competitiveness Remains Uncertain

That is not to say Notre Dame does not have a locker room full of guys made with similar DNA, but until Toney is actually in dress clothes Saturday night, it is hard to imagine he will not be giving it a go in Notre Dame Stadium. He has been a competitor since long before he ever stepped onto a college football field, and that will not go away just because he turned his ankle at practice this week.

I fully anticipated Toney would be on the field on Miami's first offensive play Saturday night and that Notre Dame would have to account for him in a big way, regardless of the ankle injury. But the surgery news changes that outlook. Toney remains one of the biggest stars and playmakers in college football today. Fans know that well after his performance in his first game as a college freshman last season against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame faces what could be a must-win game in the CFP committee's eyes. On the other side, this is setting up to be a pivotal game for Notre Dame after being ranked 11th in the first CFP rankings. The health of Malachi Toney will be one of the most talked about subjects over the next month. What does this Hurricanes offense look like without its star wide receiver?

Miami Rankings Under Heisman Shadow

We are about to find out given the unfortunate news that he will be undergoing surgery. Just like any other player at this time, Toney was dealing with the type of bumps and bruises you would expect eight games into the season. If the Hurricanes were to lose on Saturday night without Malachi on the field, the subsequent three weeks would be interesting to watch unfold from a rankings standpoint.

What would the committee have to say when it comes to Miami not having a Heisman Trophy candidate on the field if the injury were to keep Toney out for at least a few weeks? These are all questions that will be answered one way or another in the coming weeks.