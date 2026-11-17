Tim Brown won a Heisman Trophy and kicked start the Irish return to glory at Notre Dame, but he originally wanted to play football at SMU in his hometown.

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Former Notre Dame football players Tim Brown and Chris Zorich pose for photos in front of the American Football Coaches Association CoachesÕ Trophy presented by Amway at the Eddy Street Commons before the Notre Dame vs. Clemson game.

The iconic Waterford crystal has been awarded to the National Champion and No. 1 team in the Amway Coaches Poll since 1986. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectplayer to win the Heisman Trophy, but before he wound up playing in South Bend, his hometown SMU pursued him heavily.

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This was at the peak of SMU's "Pony Excess," when it was illegally recruiting and paying players left and right, as it ultimately received the infamous "death penalty".and discussed what wound up being an epic recruiting trip to SMU, which began with a car ride from his high school principal.

"I'm walking home my junior year and all of a sudden a car pulls up and it's my high school principal," said Brown. "I didn't know that he was an SMU grad and still working with the football program. "He takes me to SMU and they obviously knew I was coming," said Brown. "They had Kentucky Fried Chicken and that's a big part of the story.

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" Brown notes that it wasn't an official visit by any means and that it didn't take long for him to realize it wasn't legal whatsoever for him to be meeting with the SMU coaches like he was. "All of a sudden there's a knock on the door, secretary comes in and whispers in the coach's ear, and all the blood leaves his face," added Brown.

"They come back, 'Hey Tim, uh, we need to put you in a broom closet. "No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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"They put me in the closet and hand me the bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and I'm eating the chicken and I hear the coach say, 'I would never illegally recruit anybody! ' "Who had came to the door was the guy who was investigating, Dale Hansen, who was investigating the whole deal. ""That's when I knew that this thing was next level," said Brown.

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"I had to be very careful about what I do and who I did it with and the whole deal, but I'll never forget that story because it could have changed a whole lot of things. "I wanted to go to SMU, I wanted to stay home and play and they're a great academic school and obviously at that time they were a good football team so I wanted to be there and that just took them off the map.

"What is the trickle down effect if Tim Brown doesn't attend Notre Dame? It clearly doesn't have the 1987 Heisman Trophy winner, but does it go a step further, and does the Lou Holtz era at Notre Dame skyrocket like it did immediately following Brown's Heisman run?

Notre Dame won its most recent national championship a year later, when Brown was in his rookie year with the Raiders, but is the tone set the same and the momentum for the program enough to win the recruiting battles it wound up winning later on with Holtz if Brown never wears blue and gold? Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI.

Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.