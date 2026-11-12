Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman explains the meaning of his meme-worthy side-eye

Marcus Freeman's viral side eye during Notre Dame's win over the Miami Hurricanes became an instant meme, and his players know the look well.

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It turns out that Freeman's side-eye is a familiar look to his players, and he discussed it alongside Notre Dame safety Luke Talich on the program's" 49ERS COACH KYLE SHANAHAN EXPLAINS VIRAL SIDELINE EXCHANGE WITH BROCK PURDY, WHO YELLED AT HIM DURING GAME "That's the definition of, 'You're tripping,'" Freeman said when asked about the look.

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"There's some other descriptions I can give, but I'm not going to say it on here. "Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. , on Nov. 7, 2026.

NICK SABAN TELLS THEO VON HIS FAMOUS SIDELINE INTENSITY WAS A CALCULATED STRATEGY, NOT EMOTIONHe was then asked what goes through his head when his coach fires off that meme-worthy look, and it turns out, it does a pretty good job of communicating its intent. Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. , on Nov. 7, 2026.

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"Well, I usually know why I'm getting the side eye," he continued. "So I kind of know what I got to do. But yeah, as you said, I'm tripping.

"Well, you probably would be tripping way less frequently if you knew that one slip-up could mean getting cooked with one of the nastiest side-eyes I've ever seen since I refused to give my French Bulldog a chunk of pizza crust.