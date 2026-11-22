Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Notre Dame's final regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium against SMU.

It's a CST Friday! Devan Kaney joins Cassie Carlson and Sam Panayotovich live from Halas Hall to break down the Bears upcoming matchup against the Saints.

Then, Cassie talks with Fox's Kevin Burkhardt about his evaluation of the Bears ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Finally, it's Friday so that means Sammy P's weekend bets including touchdown scorers in the Bears game against the Saints. The Irish remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a win over SMU. Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Notre Dame's final regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium against SMU.

Also read No. 3 Notre Dame must battle emotions on Senior Night as well as SMU

The Irish remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a win over SMU on a Satutday where chaos happened nationwide. Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Notre Dame's final regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium against SMU.

On the same day where Indiana lost to Washington, UCLA lost to Michigan and BYU needed three overtimes to beat Kansas, Notre Dame looked rather dubious after a 70-yard rush on one of the first offensive plays of the game. After that, defensive stud Luke Talich exited with an injury. Jordan Faison had his second fumble in as many games. Even though SMU got embarrassed by Wake Forest last week, they’re no slouch at 7-3.

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The Irish righted the ship, though. They’ve done that by winning in the "middle eight," or the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. In Notre Dame’s last three games, they’ve won the middle eight. Notre Dame football’s PR account on X pointed out the Irish were 14-0 against Miami, 17-7 against Boston College and 10-0 Saturday against SMU.

That’s a 41-7 middle-eight advantage in the last three games, Late in the third quarter, Notre Dame even pitched a goal-line stand to stall the Mustangs at the Irish 2-yard line to preserve a 24-3 lead. Notre Dame avoided any upset alerts with a defensive-minded game and an offensive game that took advantage of a SMU defense that allowed some bigger plays. Notre Dame will have life without Leonard Moore, if you can believe it.

The three-year starter, presumed All-American and winner of some postseason award – we’re not sure yet which one, but just trust us here – will most likely go pro after this season. Sanders had an interception on Kevin Jennings to end an offensive threat. He diagnosed plays well and reacted physically. Jagusah has not played a down for Notre Dame since the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

That’s a feel-good moment for him and the team. Jagusah fractured his left humerus in a UTV accident in July 2025. After that, he underwent multiple surgeries to correct the injury. This includes a bone graft last March.

He also dealt with nerve damage in that arm.

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"He's never played a game at Notre Dame Stadium," Freeman said earlier this week. "He's played in a couple of games, but he's never stepped on the field in a game at Notre Dame Stadium. "The good news was that Braunte Johnson, Notre Dame’s preseason boundary safety, was active for the first time since Week 1.

The bad news was his replacement, Irish defensive MVP and hero of the Miami game Luke Talich, left the game after the first defensive series. He was ruled out for the game before the first quarter ended, which is never a good sign. He returned to the sideline with crutches and a walking boot on his right foot. Star cornerback Leonard Moore also exited after taking a shot, holding his shoulder.

He returned to the game, though. Notre Dame’s defense could not afford any more injuries. They’ll have to see what Talich’s status is for next week and beyond. Starting slot receiver Jaden Greathouse also left the game with a hand injury and was ruled out in the second quarter.

Observations are from FOX Chicago's Chris Kwiecinski, who covered Notre Dame vs. SMU in South Bend, Ind.