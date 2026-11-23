College football chose violence on Saturday. Notre Dame doesn't need to worry, a stout defense delivers the Irish to a place they've had circled for a whole year.

College football chaos claimed plenty on Saturday. On a day without a true marquee top 25 headlining match up, the sport chose violence. It sets up the Irish with one final hurdle before the stage they’ve had circled for over a year.

College football chaos claimed plenty on Saturday. On a day without a true marquee top 25 headlining match up, the sport chose violence. Four teams in the top 25 went to overtime. Five teams in the top 20 lost.

Also read Notre Dame Dominates SMU on Senior Day: Instant Takeaways

Upsets were claiming more victims by the hour. By the time the clock struck midnight, and the calendar moved to Sunday, Notre Dame was not one of those teams. The Irish handled SMU 24-3.

"All three phases had a lot of good, and I'm sure there's plenty to clean up, but that's what we'll save for tomorrow," Freeman said. "Tonight, we're going to enjoy this victory. " In a month where the Irish have straightforward objectives, head coach Marcus Freeman and his team have accomplished them all. No muss, no fuss, no chaos and it sets up the Irish with one final hurdle before the stage they’ve had circled for over a year.

Before the Irish and Mustangs kicked off, the sport was standing on its head. The Big Ten felt it first. No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana fell in a massive shake-up and a nightmare scenario for the conference’s playoff hopes.

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Then, the Irish allowed a 70-yard rush, defensive star Luke Talich left the game with an injury and Jordan Faison fumbled on the first Notre Dame offensive drive.

"Luke’s a big part of this team, a big part of this program, and definitely a leader on this team," Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa said. "So, to see him go down, we all rallied together to make sure that we finished it for him and for the rest of the seniors. " A less than auspicious start, to say the least.

Never mind the fact quarterback CJ Carr threw just this third interception on a "what the heck" type of pass.

"This game showed us what we look like when we’re firing on all cylinders and what we look like when we lose focus," Carr said. The Notre Dame defense, against a good SMU offense, held the Mustangs to just three points and kept them out of the end zone on three red zone trips.

"They planted the flag," Carr said of the defense. "We put them in some tough situations, and to come out with just 3 points given up was an unbelievable feat by them. " The Irish scored coming of the second half, and that was it. The defense had to carry the torch for the rest of the way.

To their credit, they did. Boubacar Traore looks more like a first-round NFL draft pick, as do Viliamu-Asa and Leonard Moore. The effort was a sight to behold.

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"We never felt comfortable," Freeman said. "They kept battling. I think we scored the first drive of the second half, and nobody scored after that. It was a battle, man.

"Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Notre Dame's final regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium against SMU. After a 52-0 win over Rice, he mentioned not being good enough. Freeman made a list of things he didn’t like. There will probably be another list of things Freeman will compile to improve on for next week.

But, with a College Football Playoff-or-bust goal hanging over this season, it’s easy to overlook the baby steps. In that Rice game, it was the first time Notre Dame has beaten a FBS team in Week 2 of a regular season in Freeman’s tenure. On Saturday, Notre Dame finished a regular season with a perfect record at home for the first time under Freeman. That’s another baby step.

It wasn’t perfect, but they got the job done. For a season that’s had CFP overtures seemingly every week, the Irish can shift their focus now. The goal is within reach. A win, and they’re in.

That’s only Step 1, too.

"It goes back to sticking to our preparation and what we do week in and week out and not," Carr said. "We had the same talk with Miami in the last two weeks, and if we go in and prepare the way we do and we should, then we’re going to continue to get the results we want. "