The Irish are on the verge of locking in a high playoff seed on the field, and have everything going their way off the field as well. We are entering the modern

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team onto the field before a NCAA football game against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Given that it's Thanksgiving week, I started thinking about the Notre Dame Football program and all of the modernizations and changes that have taken place within it since Marcus Freeman became the head man. Nearly every aspect of this program has changed for the better, on and off the field. There's plenty to be thankful for, and here are some of the top blessings. This particular football season has been a rollercoaster ride.

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The first six games against six unranked opponents didn't move the needle; the BYU result caused understandable frustration; the Miami result restored hope, and every game since then has reaffirmed it. With one more win, Notre Dame is a lock for the playoff.