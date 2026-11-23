Notre Dame aims to finish the regular season at 11-1 and secure a College Football Playoff berth despite significant injury concerns affecting key players like quarterback CJ Carr and receiver Jaden Greathouse ahead of their road game against Syracuse.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks at an official during a NCAA football game against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectlooks to close the campaign 11-1 and earn a trip back to the College Football Playoff, as long as it takes care of business as a big road favorite against Syracuse.and keeping a team that had been averaging 34 points a game coming in, to just three on the night. Injuries were a big story of Saturday night's victory, though, and will factor into how Notre Dame sets up for Saturday's regular season finale at Syracuse.

Also read Notre Dame Dominates SMU on Senior Day: Instant Takeaways

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr warms up before a NCAA football game against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connector - 9, Teddy Jarrard, 6-4, 210 lbs. , Fr.

CJ Carr's Heisman Trophy campaign has a lot of work to do if he is to win Notre Dame's eighth in program history, but it's clear the signal caller hasor - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs. , Jr.James came just short of reaching the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season, putting up 98 yards against SMU. His versatility out of the backfield has made him anWR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs.

, Sr.or 19, Logan Saldate, 5-11, 185 lbs. , Jr.WR1 - 14, Micah Gilbert, 6-2, 205 lbs. , Jr.Mylan Graham steps into the spot left vacant by Jaden Greathouse, who left Saturday's game with a hand injury. Greathouse, who has totaled 416 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

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LT2 - 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs. , Jr.LG2 - 57, Cam Herron, 6-2, 297 lbs. , So. RG1 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 316 lbs.

, Sr.RT2 - 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs. , Jr.Will Black remains atop the depth chart at left tackle but remains listed as questionable due to a concussion suffered earlier this season.or - 88, James Flanigan, 6-6, 253 lbs. , So. The stats don't show it, but Notre Dame's tight ends and how they've been used between the tackles have been massive in Notre Dame's run game this season.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. DE2 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-3, 221 lbs.

, Jr.DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs. , Jr.DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs. , Jr.DE2 - 11, Keon Keeley, 6-5, 275 lbs. , Sr. Traore is coming off about as good a game as you can imagine a defensive end having when he doesn't record a sack.

What will he and the rest of the Notre Dame defensive front have in store for a Syracuse team that put up 530 yards but mustered only 15 points last week at Boston College? WILL2 - 16, Ko'o Kia, 6-2, 225 lbs. , So. MIKE2 - 19, Madden Faraimo, 6-2, 235 lbs.

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, So. Notre Dame is down not only Drayk Bowen again this week, but elite havoc causer Kyngnstonn Viliamu-Asa is also sidelined with a left knee injury. It isn't believed to be long term, but still isn't the news anyone wants to hear with the CFP around the corner.or 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs. , So.

CB1 - 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs. , So. FIELD1 - 9, Brauntae Johnson, 6-2, 200 lbs. , Jr.Johnson returns to the starting lineup for the first time since the opener against Wisconsin after Luke Talich went down with a season ending Achilles injury.

The good news is that at his best, he's an early round NFL draft prospect doesn't have the same wear and tear of others at this point in the year. PR2 - 1, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 195 lbs. , So.20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs. , Fr.

KO2 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211, So. P1 - 39, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs. , Fr. LS2 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-4, 227 lbs.

, Sr.When is the last time we saw some special teams hyjinks by Notre Dame? The bobbled snap by SMU doesn't count, although havoc only helped possibly cause that, but in terms of a fake of sorts or really strange alignment? Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI.

Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.