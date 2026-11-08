Notre Dame Defeats Miami 31-24 to Keep CFP Hopes Alive in Thriller

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat Miami Hurricanes 31-24 in South Bend. Darian Mensah's last-second pass denial secures victory for Marcus Freeman's squad.

Notre Dame survived a tense fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2026. The victory preserves the Fighting Irish's undefeated record and strengthens their position in the narrow College Football Playoff race. The win came at a critical juncture, as the program needed to silence doubts about its ability to close out high-stakes games.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr guided the offense to a 24-10 lead by the end of the third quarter. The lead looked insurmountable until Miami began its comeback in the final period. The Hurricanes did not score their first touchdown until nine minutes remained in the third quarter, a deficit that seemed fatal to their chances of winning.

Also read Notre Dame Has One Major Concern in Facing No. 1 Miami

Malachi Toney, Miami's star wide receiver, missed the majority of the contest due to a high-ankle sprain. His absence forced the Hurricanes to rely on alternative offensive strategies that struggled to gain traction early. Notre Dame's defense effectively contained the passing attack during the first three quarters, keeping the score manageable for the home team.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ignited a dramatic comeback attempt in the final period. He threw a touchdown pass that narrowed the Notre Dame lead to seven points. The sudden surge sparked an eruption on the Miami sideline, but coaches struggled to maintain player composure amidst the high emotions in South Bend.

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Notre Dame responded with a touchdown run by Nolan James Jr. to re-establish a two-score cushion. This play appeared to seal the game for the home team before Miami staged one final offensive stand. The Fighting Irish defense held firm against a gassed-out Hurricanes team that had pushed the score within striking distance.

Mensah attempted a last-ditch pass to receiver Elija Lofton in the end zone with seconds remaining. A Notre Dame defender swatted the ball away at the last second, denying Miami a chance to tie the game. The defensive stop preserved the 31-24 victory and prevented any additional drama in a rivalry steeped in historical significance.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman expressed satisfaction with the team's performance after the whistle. He emphasized the importance of support from the Notre Dame nation during difficult stretches of the season. Freeman described both squads as exceptionally talented football teams competing at a high level of intensity.

The coach acknowledged that the second half became chaotic before Notre Dame regained control of the momentum. He stated that he urged his team to focus on execution when the game reached its most crucial phase. Freeman also highlighted the role of the offensive linemen in securing the final wins to quiet external criticisms about the team's toughness.

The victory against a ranked opponent strengthens Notre Dame's position in the College Football Playoff race. The Fighting Irish proved they can compete with the nation's top teams in hostile environments. This result validates the team's preseason expectations and recent improvements on the defensive front.

Miami faces significant questions following the loss, particularly regarding the status of Malachi Toney. Toney is not expected to return until the ACC championship game at the earliest. His high-ankle sprain surgery was performed this week after an injury sustained in practice.

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The Hurricanes will face a dangerous Duke team, Virginia Tech, and Boston College to end the regular season. Their toughest opponent arrives next week against the Blue Devils, a game that could define their postseason hopes. The program must address defensive lapses that allowed the comeback before its next scheduled contest.

Notre Dame now enters a critical three-week stretch against Boston College, SMU, and Syracuse. If the Fighting Irish can avoid setbacks during this period, they will find themselves in the postseason fighting for a national championship. The team must avoid hitting the iceberg to secure their playoff berth.

Miami showed its offensive capability but lacked the finishing touch when it mattered most. The defeat highlights ongoing challenges in executing game plans against elite competition. The Hurricanes proved they could put up points without Toney, but consistency remains a major concern for Lane Kiffin.

The outcome highlighted the importance of execution in critical moments for both programs. Notre Dame demonstrated resilience after allowing Miami to close the gap significantly. The Hurricanes showed promise but fell short in the final seconds of a thrilling rivalry matchup.

This win provides the CFP committee with necessary ammunition to consider Notre Dame for the top-10 rankings. The Fighting Irish must now focus on maintaining this momentum against upcoming opponents. The stakes have never been higher for both programs as the regular season winds down.