Notre Dame Dominates Boston College 41-7 to Settle Past Upset

Notre Dame avenged a previous upset loss by delivering a decisive 41-7 victory over Boston College, moving to a 9-1 record under Marcus Freeman with standout performances from Jonaz Walton and the offense.

Nov 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jonaz Walton breaks a tackle by Boston College Eagles defensive back Charlie Comella during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe upset loss to Boston College that season will forever be a part of history, but Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame squad made certain that history wouldn't repeat itself Saturday, leaving no doubt in the 41-7 victory. Notre Dame moves to 9-1 on the year and closes the home portion of the regular season against SMU, whoon Saturday.

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Before we turn the page to the final home game, though, let's take a look at what transpired against Boston College. It's natural. We see it all over college football on a seemingly weekly basis.

A team picks up a huge win andMarcus Freeman made it an emphasis to avoid doing so this week and Notre Dame responded, scoring on its opening drive that went 66 yards in nine plays, capping it with a 26-yard pass from CJ Carr to Micah Gilbert, and getting Notre Dame in front early. The defense outscored Boston College in the first half on its own, 7-0, and the offense scored on four of five first-half possessions.

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That feels like a lifetime ago, and on Saturday, it was plenty explosive, rushing for almost seven yards per carry and 276 yards for the game. Jonaz Walton exploded with a 50-yard run, Jordan Faison had an impressive end around that went for big yards, and Nolan James, Jr. averaged more than five yards a carry while finding the end zone yet again, as he has in every game this season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. A week after making life difficult for Darian Mensah of Miami, Notre Dame made it a pure hell for Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie.

I don't have official numbers, but for this exercise, the eye test will be plenty. It was nearly every time McKenzie dropped back that he was forced to scramble or try and just chuck the ball away. Boston College put up just 51 pass yards as a result, despite throwing 24 times. Oh, and it was officially sacked four times as well.

If you told me before the year that the player I wound up liking the most on this 2026 Notre Dame squad was a white boy from Wyoming who is a former walk-on, I would have thought that meant things had gone horribly wrong. Instead, safety Luke Talich has emerged as a legitimate star on this defense, despite beginning the year second on the depth chart.

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Talich didn't make as significant of plays this week as he did with the interception and pass break-up that helped beat Miami, but he ended with another six tackles and a sack. Yes, Boston College pulled a historic upset against Notre Dame in 1993 and every chance it gets, it likes to bring that up.

I guess if there was no other history to your program outside of Doug Flutie completing a long pass one time and Frank Leahy leaving it for Notre Dame, then it'd get brought up a lot, too. Notre Dame extended its winning streak over Boston College to 11 games on Saturday, beating the Eagles by an average score of 24.6-10 in that time.

There are little brothers, and then there are little stepbrothers that only come to your house once every few years. Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.