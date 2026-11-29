Notre Dame defeated Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome, securing a playoff bid after a strong season finish. The team's defense forced four turnovers and the offense scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions.

Nov 28, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr celebrates a touchdown run during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. After the bitter ending to last year's season, which found an Irish team that was a title favorite heading into the playoff not even make the field, today was the day everyone had circled.could exorcise the playoff demons that have haunted everyone with Irish eyes for 12 months. And the Irish passed the test and checked the box.

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It wasn't always the most comfortable journey, but the Irish have arrived at the destination.isn't the main storyline, given that all focus will now shift to the playoffs; it's worth noting what a well-rounded football team Notre Dame has turned into. Sure, the Irish defense had a rough first drive, but then did what it does. Adjusted, clamped down, and made plays, as evidenced by the four turnovers it created against the Orange.