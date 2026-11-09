Notre Dame Defeats Miami in Season-Saving Win

Notre Dame Fighting Irish secured a crucial victory over Miami Hurricanes, dominating the first half with strong offense and key defensive plays to boost confidence and playoff hopes.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jonaz Walton is tackled by the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When I think off the top of my head about the first emotion that comes to mind regarding Notre Dame's season-saving win over Miami, it's relief. And not just in terms of win-loss record or playoff standing, but relief in a larger existential sense of the term.

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The version of Notre Dame we saw against the Hurricanes was the Notre Dame team the fans and media expected to see all year. For whatever reason, we haven't seen the team play with this fire and passion and confidence for four full quarters against any good team in some time. This was exactly what everyone needed.

The team and staff needed it for confidence and momentum, and the fans and media needed it to know that they weren't all crazy for thinking this Irish team could be and should be much better than it has been. PREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. In a rivalry game between two very talented teams, usually just a handful of key plays decide the winner and loser. In far too many instances, the Irish have found themselves on the losing side of this ledger. That had to change in order for Notre Dame to beat Miami, and it did.

The Irish dominated the first half in time of possession, offensive play count, and, most importantly, points, as the Hurricanes entered halftime with just three. From goal-line stops to key third- and fourth-down conversions to a Luke Talich interception, the Irish made big plays when it mattered most, with the season on the line and the entire country watching. That's old-school Irish football.

Entering this ballgame, not many people were looking ahead to the remaining three games of the season, because if the Irish lost to Miami, they would mean next to nothing. But now, with a victory in hand and firmly back in the CFP race, it's safe to look ahead, and Boston College comes next. Yes, a 4-5 Boston College, but it's still Boston College. The narrative this week is quite obvious.

Avoid the 1993 Boston College trap following the massive win over Florida State the week before. The next step for Notre Dame is to try to build on this Miami performance and become more consistent at a high level to round out November's slate. Founder and content creator of the Always Irish LLC Notre Dame Football social media, podcast, and radio show brand since 2016 covering all things Irish football daily from the fan's perspective.

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Previously Notre Dame Football staff writer for USA TODAY Fighting Irish Wire before joining Notre Dame On SI. Known as the “voice of the Irish fan. ”