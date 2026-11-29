Notre Dame routed Syracuse and is headed back to the College Football Playoff. Will it stay seeded to have a first round bye? And does it even want that?

Nov 28, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp and head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive lineman Sullivan Absher sing the alma mater following a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt's the second time in the last three years that Notre Dame won 11 regular-season games under Marcus Freeman, and assuredlyIt won't have a conference championship game to use as another data point, but does hold a head-to-head victory over Miami, who is favored to win the ACC Championship game over Wake Forest. Will it get a First Round bye in the Playoff? And should it even want one?

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Notre Dame went through a 12-game season with an 11-1 record while playing 10 Power Four opponents. Sure, its only really impressive win came against Miami, but its only loss was by one score in a controversial end-of-game sequence at BYU.