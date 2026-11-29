Notre Dame Could Be Headed for a CFP First-Round Bye, But Is That Ideal?
Notre Dame routed Syracuse and is headed back to the College Football Playoff. Will it stay seeded to have a first round bye? And does it even want that?
Nov 28, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp and head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive lineman Sullivan Absher sing the alma mater following a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt's the second time in the last three years that Notre Dame won 11 regular-season games under Marcus Freeman, and assuredlyIt won't have a conference championship game to use as another data point, but does hold a head-to-head victory over Miami, who is favored to win the ACC Championship game over Wake Forest. Will it get a First Round bye in the Playoff? And should it even want one?
Notre Dame went through a 12-game season with an 11-1 record while playing 10 Power Four opponents. Sure, its only really impressive win came against Miami, but its only loss was by one score in a controversial end-of-game sequence at BYU.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News