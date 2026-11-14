Notre Dame College Prep teammates set records as Dons prepare to host quarterfinal playoff game

Notre Dame College Prep seniors Peter Panagiotopoulos and Erik Couper have connected for 18 touchdown receptions this season, helping power a historic year for the Dons as they prepare to host a quarterfinal playoff game.

Two Notre Dame College Prep teammates are setting records as Dons prepare to host an Illinois high school football quarterfinal playoff game. Notre Dame College Prep seniors Peter Panagiotopoulos and Erik Couper have connected for 18 touchdown receptions this season, helping power a historic year for the Dons.

"I think it was the first touchdown of the season because it was the first points we scored and I knew it was going to be a great year," Panagiotopoulos said. Couper has thrown for more than 2,700 yards and 37 touchdowns this season, with half of those scoring passes going to Panagiotopoulos. Panagiotopoulos has caught 81 passes for 1,186 yards, setting a new single-season receiving record for the Dons.

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"I can always trust him on or off the field. If I throw it up, he'll go catch it no matter what," Couper said. Notre Dame coach Mike DeFranza said both players have established themselves in the school record book but credited the entire team for the success.

"Both Eric and Peter have set school records, very impressive stats that they have, but they would be the first to say it's a byproduct of their teammates," DeFranza said. CPD sergeant appears to die by suicide while on the job at 17th District station"It's a wonderful group. Obviously, I want to give all the props to our coaching staff and Coach DeFranza hiring our offensive coordinator and trusting him to make the calls.

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And me and Eric running what he calls," Panagiotopoulos said. Panagiotopoulos was named a first-team all-state selection, the first Notre Dame player to earn that honor since 2018. Couper received honorable mention recognition. Despite the individual accolades, both players said their attention remains on the postseason opportunity ahead.

Notre Dame is set to host a quarterfinal playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade.

"When we got to school my freshman year, the football team wasn't doing so great. We missed the playoffs three consecutive years, so it's been great to bring the program back," Couper said.

"We haven't had a quarterfinal game at home since 2016, I believe. To win it in front of 400-500 people, it would mean a lot," he said. The Dons will look to continue their postseason run when they host top-seeded Harlem in the Class 6A quarterfinals Saturday at 1 p.m. as they seek to keep their historic season alive.2 elementary school students killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Western Springs: officials