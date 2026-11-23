Did what happened in the Big Ten this weekend help Notre Dame potentially get a first-round bye in the CFP? And would that actually be a good thing?

Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler and head coach Marcus Freeman celebrate after winning a NCAA football game 24-3 against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Saturday was another day for the Fighting Irish as Notre Dame beat SMU 24-3, controlling the game outside of one long run it allowed on the game's first possession. Notre Dame moves to 10-1 on the season after the win, its ninth time in the last 10 years winning 10 or more games.

Also read Notre Dame Dominates SMU on Senior Day: Instant Takeaways

With the Big Ten having a rough Saturday by seeing the likes of UCLA, Indiana, and Ohio State all go down, what will it mean for Notre Dame? Can the Irish jump not just UCLA, but perhaps a pair of SEC programs like Alabama and Texas this week, too? Notre Dame's game against SMU wasn't close on Saturday. No, it wasn't a scoreboard lighting like some will try to claim means better football.

It was pure dominance, though, and happened while Notre Dame again battled significant injuries throughout the night. Before his game against Wake Forest last week, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings was being called by some, a dark horse Heisman Trophy contender. That was probably a bit far-fetched, but Jennings is still a very good quarterback.

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A very good quarterback that Notre Dame's defense held to just 4.8 yards per pass attempt on Saturday night, and an SMU team that was averaging 34 points per game entering Saturday, to just three points on the night. The game was never in question assuming the College Football Playoff committee watched it and didn't just look at a box score, Notre Dame should be rewarded for such a performance.

While Saturday was a memorable night for Notre Dame, it was a day to forget for a few of the Big Ten's top horses. No. 4 UCLA fell from the unbeaten with an overtime loss at Michigan, No. 8 Indiana suffered the same fate at Washington, and No. 14 Ohio State fell at Nebraska.21.

Ole Miss Boise State fell in dramatic fashion at home to San Diego State and may have cost itself a College Football Playoff trip as a result. Auburn whooped up on mighty Samford to improve to 7-4 and has that win over Georgia and I'm guessing will finally be rewarded for it. Missouri sneaks in after beating up Kentucky, Ohio State stays in and Ole Miss moves up for beating... Wofford.

We heard last week that Alabama struggling at Vanderbilt was impressive so Florida struggling to beat the Commodores will be worth moving it up four spots, right? While the nation focuses on Oregon, I don't know if there is a three-loss team I would hate to play more than Arizona right now. Oregon beat USC so it gets the nod as one spot above. As for Indiana and Iowa: what does Indiana have that Iowa doesn't?

A championship last year? This Indiana team has survived time and time again, and finally that ran out Saturday at Washington. Indiana's win over USC is the most impressive resume-wise between the two, while Iowa also obliterated Washington on a Friday night in Seattle, compared to what Indiana did. Factor in that Iowa played a Power Four team out of conference .

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Alabama was mighty impressive against Chattanooga , but this is the week the committee gets its act together, right? Tennessee did what Tennessee does, played bully ball against LSU and earned a big win. If that counts as a big win for Alabama like we were told a few weeks ago, then the same should apply now for Tennessee. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. So one two-loss SEC team will drop while the other rises. The good news for Notre Dame is that it should have a clear case to be a top-four team this week.

It needs to hope Miami keeps winning and the win Notre Dame has over it should keep it ahead of the Hurricanes at season's end, since that was what decided things last year and all, right? Is the higher seed and First Round bye better for Notre Dame, or is avoiding playing Georgia until the last possible moment best? Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI.

Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.