Notre Dame and Georgia Lead Weekend Upset of Top Ranked Teams in College Football

Notre Dame defeats No. 1 Miami 31-24 while No. 2 Georgia crushes Mississippi. Top-ranked teams fall as Georgia and Utah advance their playoff hopes.

Notre Dame avenged its devastating loss from last season by defeating No. 1 Miami 31-24 on Saturday night. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Irish to victory. The win allows Notre Dame to remain in contention for the national championship despite entering the game with a potential playoff-clinching loss looming.

Notre Dame Overcomes Early Miami Deficit

No. 4 Notre Dame established a commanding 24-3 lead early in the third quarter. The Irish defense held firm against a Miami offense that struggled without injured wide receiver Malachi Toney. Darian Mensah threw three touchdown passes for the Hurricanes, including two to Cooper Barkate and one to Elija Lofton. These scores cut the deficit to 24-17, but Notre Dame maintained control. Micah Gilbert caught two of Carr's scoring passes, while Jordan Faison and Nolan James Jr. added touchdowns. The final score of 31-24 secures a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Irish, who are now 8-1 and ranked No. 11.

Also read Notre Dame Hosts Top-Ranked Miami as College GameDay Returns to Campus

Georgia Dominates Mississippi with Four Passing Touchdowns

No. 2 Georgia coasted to a decisive 42-7 victory over No. 12 Mississippi on Saturday. Gunner Stockton passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another. Georgia controlled the opening 22 minutes with touchdown drives of 72, 96, 61, and 50 yards. The Bulldogs led 28-0 at halftime and finished with 482 yards of total offense. Talyn Taylor caught touchdown passes of 3, 6, and 65 yards for 140 yards total. Ethan Barbour added a 58-yard TD reception. Craig Dandridge Jr. scored on a 4-yard run, and Stockton rushed for 15 yards. Nate Frazier led the ground game with 107 yards on 16 carries.

Utah Stops BYU To Remain Undefeated In Holy War

No. 3 Utah remained undefeated with a 28-20 victory over No. 7 BYU in Salt Lake City. Quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns. He threw two scoring passes to Braden Pegan and ran for two more scores. Utah forced four interceptions from BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one in the end zone with 4:39 remaining. The Utes shut out the Cougars in the second half after trailing 14-20 at halftime. Nate Ritchie intercepted another pass in the final seconds. Utah is now 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff standings.

Advertisement

UCLA Breaks Away Against Minnesota In Fourth Quarter

No. 5 UCLA defeated Minnesota 34-20 in Minneapolis to stay undefeated. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach threw two 75-yard touchdown passes to Aidan Mizell in the fourth quarter. Dieffenbach finished with 303 yards on just eight completions. Wayne Knight rushed for 109 yards and his 15th score of the season. UCLA is 9-0 and 6-0 in the Big Ten. The win boosts the Bruins' College Football Playoff bid. Drake Lindsey passed for 205 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota. The Gophers are 5-4 and 3-3 in conference play. UCLA first-year coach Bob Chesney has tied the largest year-over-year turnaround in program history.

Tennessee Defense Stifles Kentucky For Easy Victory

No. 16 Tennessee defeated No. 8 Kentucky 34-6 in Knoxville. Daune Morris scored on a 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Tennessee's defense shut down the Kentucky offense for the remainder of the game. The Volunteers improved their playoff positioning with the dominant defensive performance. Kentucky struggled to generate any offensive momentum against the stifling Irish defense. This victory solidifies Tennessee's standing in the Southeastern Conference standings.