Nothing OS 5.0 released with Android 17 and new customization features

Nothing OS 5.0, powered by Android 17, delivers translucent themes, batch editing, and new widgets to enhance the Nothing Phone experience. The update is now rolling out to all supported models.

Nothing Technologies has unveiled Nothing OS 5.0, the newest operating system for its flagship phone series. The update, built on Android 17, now offers a range of fresh personalization options and new widgets that aim to deepen the brand's signature design experience. Devices already supported by the company, including the Phone (3), Phone (4a) Pro, Phone (4a), Phone (3a) Pro, Phone (3a), Phone (2a) Plus, and Phone (2a), can expect the update between mid‑October and November, according to the firm's rollout schedule.

Core Features of Nothing OS 5.0

Central to the update is the Translucent theme, which replaces hard‑edge folder and widget backgrounds with a frosted‑glass appearance. Users activate the theme by long‑pressing an empty space on the home screen, selecting Customisation, then Theme & Style, and choosing the Translucent tab. The new theme blends icons and widgets into the wallpaper backdrop, though app icons themselves remain opaque.

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Batch editing, a new layout tool, allows multiple apps or widgets to be moved simultaneously. Previously, rearranging the home screen required selecting each item individually. With the new Arrange function, users can select many items at once and drag them to a new position or another page.

Typography is refreshed with the Geist typeface. The font can be made system‑wide by navigating to Settings, Display, Appearance, Font, and choosing Geist as the default. The new style offers a cleaner, more modern look across notifications, menus, and text.

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Lock‑screen Customisation and New Widgets

Nothing OS 5.0 introduces two new lock‑screen clock faces - Micrographics and Gooey - each offering distinct aesthetics. Micrographics shows a digital clock with day, date, time, temperature, and weather icons, while Gooey presents a stylized, cartoonish font. Users can adjust size, position, and colour to match their wallpaper. Customisation is accessed through Settings, Customisation, Lock screen, and then selecting the clock face.

The update adds three new widgets: Away Time, Collector, and Glyph Timer. Away Time records time spent away from the phone, providing weekly totals, daily averages, and a simple graph. Collector turns selected photo objects into stickers that appear on the home or lock screen, optionally rotating daily or at each unlock. Glyph Timer offers a quick timer that can be started by flipping the phone, displaying an hourglass transition before counting down.

Impact on Users and Next Steps

For users who switched from iOS, the most noticeable change is the consolidation of notifications and Quick Settings into a single pull‑down menu. The new system promises easier access but may require a short adjustment period. Nothing Technologies encourages early adopters to browse the full range of customisation settings to maximise the aesthetic appeal of their devices.

The company's roadmap indicates that future updates will expand on transparency and productivity features, but the current release focuses on polishing the visual experience and adding useful utilities. As the rollout continues through November, all Nothing Phone owners will soon benefit from a cleaner interface and richer personalization options.