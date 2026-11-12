Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Review: Flagship Audio and Design Benchmark

Nothing's first premium headphones deliver flagship audio with a three-driver system and metal build. Review covers sound quality, app features, and design details of the Headphone (1) Pro.

The new Nothing Headphone (1) Pro introduces a distinct transparent glass design that reveals internal components, marking a departure from the plastic builds of previous models. An accessibility assistant at Seattle airport noted the visual appeal, prompting a closer look at whether the $400 price tag justifies the style. The device aims to balance aesthetics with high-fidelity audio, challenging the market standard set by competitors like Sony and Bose.

Three-Driver Acoustic Architecture

A representative from Nothing's research and development team stated the goal was to set a new benchmark for audio innovation. The company moved away from incremental improvements to rethink the acoustic architecture entirely. Most full-size headphones utilize a single driver, but the Headphone (1) Pro features three drivers arranged like stereo speakers.

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One driver handles bass frequencies while another manages treble. A third component, labeled the precision driver, focuses on the midrange which includes vocals. This multi-driver configuration is rare in over-ear headphones due to potential phase cancellation issues that can distort sound.

Nothing addressed these technical hurdles through extensive iterations of driver placement and internal structure. The result is a soundstage described as vibrant and wide. Listening to Alice in Chains allowed for distinct separation of instruments and vocals, creating an immersive experience.

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Customizable Sound Profiles via App

Out of the box, the headphones may lack the deep low-end impact of Sony WH-1000XM6 models. Users can adjust this using the Nothing app, which offers five custom equalizer profiles. These include Balanced, More Bass, More Treble, More Vocals, and More Detail options.

For finer control, a custom profile feature exists in simple and advanced modes. Simple mode allows adjustment of bass, mid, and treble relative to each other. Advanced mode enables fine-tuning of the specific levels between the two main drivers and the precision driver.

A physical switch on the left ear cup activates flat mode. This setting disables all processing, providing a neutral sound ideal for music production. It also demonstrates the significant impact the default tuning has on the listening experience.

Metal Construction and Material Design

While previous Nothing headphones relied heavily on plastic, the Pro model utilizes aluminum and titanium. The ear cups are made of sturdy aluminum, and the headband arms are composed of titanium. This metallic construction provides durability without adding excessive weight.

Comfort is maintained through soft and thick padding along the ear cups and headband. The design includes glass ovals on the cans that act as windows to the acoustic chambers. This transparency celebrates the mechanical engineering inside, contrasting with the opaque designs of most competitors.

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The carrying case resembles the Apple AirPods Max case by leaving the headband exposed. However, the build quality of the case and headphones surpasses many options in this price range. The visual appeal and audio performance combine to create a premium product.

Market Position and Final Verdict

Nothing positions the Headphone (1) Pro as a flagship listening experience. The company challenges itself to deliver true premium quality in its first attempt at this tier. The review indicates that the sound quality rivals established leaders in the industry.

The decision to showcase internal components appeals to users who value design transparency. This approach differentiates Nothing from manufacturers that conceal their technology. The headphones offer a compelling alternative for those seeking both style and substance.

Initial testing suggests the Headphone (1) Pro does not require comparison with other premium models. The combination of robust app features, metal construction, and multi-driver audio creates a cohesive package. Nothing has successfully established a new standard for its brand and the broader headphone market.