What's the scoop ahead of Virginia Tech's matchup with Miami in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday?

looks for an opportunity to rebound — though it'll come against the Hokies' toughest foe yet: No. 5 /No. 7 Miami. Virginia Tech most recently sustained a 40-22 loss to Stanford on Nov. 14, falling into an early 21-0 hole exacerbated by three first-half turnovers.

The Hokies have lost their last two games and four of their last six, though they became bowl-eligible on Oct. 24 with a 20-16 win over Clemson. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin spoke to the media — here are the most noteworthy quotes and observations from Wednesday's post-practice availability.

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Virginia Tech could receive a much-needed boost along its offensive line ahead of Saturday's matchup against Miami, with James Franklin expressing optimism about left tackle Justin Terry's availability after he practiced throughout the week. Franklin explained that Terry was close to playing against Stanford but ultimately remained sidelined as a game-time decision. The Ohio State transfer hasn't played since Sept. 19 vs. Maryland.

"I think last week we had him as a game-time decision. He was close to making it," Franklin said.

"He's practiced all week long, so that's positive. " Terry's potential return could allow Virginia Tech to move Layth Ghannam back to left guard, where Franklin believes he is most effective. It could also simplify the responsibilities of Logan Howland, who has been asked to provide depth at multiple positions.

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"Then it allows Howland to be a backup at one spot rather than trying to back up both spots, which I think will help him too," Franklin said. Franklin acknowledged that the Hokies' offensive line injuries have created a difficult situation, comparing the circumstances to an earlier stop in his coaching career when his team had four scholarship offensive linemen available.

With Miami boasting one of the nation's most formidable defensive fronts, Franklin emphasized the importance of getting Lathrop back to his natural position. Although Lathrop has filled in admirably at tackle amid Virginia Tech's injury concerns, Franklin believes his physicality is better suited for the interior.

"We have a ton of respect for their D-tackles, and although I think Layth has done an admirable job at tackle, his best position is guard," Franklin said. Franklin attributed the Hurricanes' success primarily to their defensive front, particularly the talent and depth of their interior defensive line. Despite losing two first-round NFL Draft selections at defensive end, Miami has maintained considerable talent along the edges while continuing to generate disruption through its aggressive defensive scheme.

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However, Franklin cautioned against evaluating Miami's rushing defense solely through statistics. He explained that the Hurricanes' offensive success frequently forces opponents into pass-heavy situations, limiting their opportunities to accumulate rushing yards.

"When your offense is really good and you're up by a bunch of points, and people feel like they have to throw more to get back in the game, that also affects kind of how the statistics fall out too," Franklin said. Franklin identified Mensah's accuracy, experience and composure as significant challenges for Virginia Tech's defense.

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"He's obviously extremely accurate, one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country," Franklin said. "They got playmakers all over, and they've done a really good job of protecting him. " When asked whether Mensah compares favorably to SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, Franklin acknowledged similarities in their mobility and preference for extending plays to create passing opportunities. What does Virginia Tech need to do to improve its pass rush?

After generating more consistent pressure earlier in the season, Virginia Tech's pass rush has struggled to maintain that production in recent weeks; it logged no sacks and one tackle for loss against Stanford. Franklin explained that improving the Hokies' ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks requires better coordination between the defensive front and secondary.

"The coverage and the pass rush are tied together," Franklin said. "We got to make sure that we're challenging routes consistently, so the quarterback has to hold on to the ball and get off his first progression to create those opportunities.

" However, Franklin emphasized that the defensive front must also capitalize when coverage forces quarterbacks to hold the football. "When we do get him to hold the ball and work through progressions, we got to be able to win our one-on-one," Franklin said. Franklin remains hopeful that Clarke will make his return on Saturday, though he's less high on Williams.

"We're expecting to have him this week, which is going to be important for us," Franklin said of Clarke. Clarke has started six of the games he's played in 2026 after missing the 2025 season with a torn ACL. Williams was a mainstay starter in 2025 , but he's come off the bench in each of his eight appearances this year.

"Right now, we're not sure," Franklin said of Williams' status. "That'll be information that we'll get later in the week. "Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics.

He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.