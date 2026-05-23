Notable Sports News

Here's a collection of the most recent, compelling, and engaging sports news that you'll enjoy.

40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern CaliforniaTulsi Gabbard resigns as director of national intelligence, citing her husband's healthNASCAR's Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals‘It Takes Two’ rapper Rob Base, who helped bring hip-hop mainstream, dies at 59AP Entertainment WireAirline miles may not go as far as the Iran war drives up fuel costs and summer faresViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyPresident Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldMiles de cubanos muestran su apoyo a Raúl Castro luego de acusaciones de EEUUSportsEd Carpenter, left, talks with Scott McLaughlin before practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)Scott McLaughlin (3) and Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, head into the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 18, 2026.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)Among the numerous notable sports event is the Indianapolis 500 auto race





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Meet the Auburn Tigers: Edge Rusher Da’Shawn WomackWomack is Auburn's most notable newcomer on defense.

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Notable sci-fi shows that slipped through the cracks and deserved more recognitionThe article provides a list of neglected sci-fi shows, which gained popularity or critical acclaim but never found the wider audience they deserved. These shows include shows like 'Fleischer's Futureworld', 'Children of Time', 'The Orville', 'Last Light', 'Defiance' and 'The Expanse'.

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A diverse range of news topics, including politics, sports, health, and moreThe news text covers a wide range of topics, from the Queen Elizabeth's eagerness for Prince Andrew to become a trade envoy to the death of Kyle Busch. It also includes information about the attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego, the delay of the GOP immigration bill, and the impact of being a night owl on heart health.

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Musicians Post Malone and Shakira mark their birthdays with notable performances and charitable initiativesPuerto Rican and Colombian musician and dancer Post Malone marked his birthday by launching his Dale Ritmo Community Outreach initiative with a dance class in East Harlem. Collaborating with Platoon, he introduced the program through Ballroom Basix at the James Weldon Johnson School, where he led an interactive salsa workshop for students ages 9 to 11. Separately, Shakira introduced the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation to perform during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The non-profit Nigerian organization's Instagram responded to the invitation, stating that it would be a dream come true.

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