Notable Clemson Wideout Questionable to Play vs. Syracuse

Clemson football will have to wait another day to see if one of its standout players will be able to play in upstate New York this weekend, according to the ACC

Clemson receiver Tyler Brown runs by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Omar Thornton during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwill have to wait another day to see if one of its standout players will be able to play in upstate New York this weekend, according to the ACC’s mandatory injury report.will remain questionable on the injury report, coming as a surprise to many after never being hinted at with an injury until Wednesday’s initial report. Despite fighting lingering injuries since his true freshman season, 2026 has been a year of success for the Greenville native, constantly being a target of true freshman quarterbackin late-down situations.

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He is second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, with 36 catches and 332 yards. Going into this matchup with the Orange, head coach Dabo Swinney will be without a critical number of players who have seen significant snaps over the course of the season.center Harris Sewell, running back Gideon Davidson and linebacker Kobe McCloud, among others who have been on the injured list for quite some time.

Syracuse already has six players out as well, including both second and third-string quarterbacks: Malachi Nelson and Amari Odom. The Orange’s starter, Steve Angeli, has remained questionable to play over the last two injury reports. If Angeli plays on Saturday, perhaps he won’t be 100% against this Tiger defense.

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Overall, it’s expected to be two banged-up groups in an ACC affair in the Empire State, with both coming off significant wins.in Tallahassee, while the Orange were victorious against No. 19 SMU at home. A win from the Tigers would keep them in the mix for an ACC Championship, needing a loss from Wake Forest in conference play to help their chances.

However, for one of Clemson’s best skill position players, we will have to wait until this weekend to see if he’s available. GRIFFIN BARFIELD Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.