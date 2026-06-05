'Not surprising': Illinois lawmakers react to Bears' announcement on Indiana stadium plans

Illinois lawmakers said they'll still work to keep the Bears in the state despite the team's latest announcement that they're moving forward with plans in Indiana.

Chicago's mayor and Illinois legislators didn't seem fazed by the recent developments, saying the Bears' statement"isn't fundamentally different than what the team has said" before.

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Illinois lawmakers said they'll still work to keep the Bears in the state despite the team's latest announcement that they're moving forward with plans in Indiana.

House Speaker Emanuel"Chris" Welch said despite the team's latest move, the state"remains open to ongoing efforts to secure the Bears in Illinois," but"it will take time to get it right.

" “In April, the House passed an economic development package that was the product of extensive negotiation with the Bears and other stakeholders. That bipartisan legislation reflected our belief that we can incentivize statewide development and provide property tax relief for working people," Welch said.

“While Indiana is willing to raise taxes and promise $1 billion in taxpayer funds, Illinois has focused on the needs of working families who want relief at the gas pump, at the store, and on their insurance bills—not taxpayer-funded stadiums. Illinois remains open to ongoing efforts to secure the Bears in Illinois.

" A spokesman for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office said the governor"has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers.

" "The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress," spokesman Matt HIll said in a statement.

"Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers.

" Illinois Senate President Don Harmon noted the team has repeatedly said Hammond was a main focus,"but that didn’t stop their conversations about a future here in Illinois, and it doesn’t appear that today’s statement will either. ""We are ready and willing to re-engage with the Chicago Bears when they realize Illinois will always be the best place for them," Harmon said.

"Over the last several years the Bears have stated their intentions in multiple jurisdictions, today's announcement is not surprising. It's also not surprising that Bears officials have stated this vote does not mean a move to Hammond is a done deal," Johnson said.

"Without a final site selection, until we see shovels in the ground in Hammond, the City will continue to engage in discussions grounded in the interests of our residents. " that would enable certain Cook County municipalities to create local stadium authorities. The House, however, did not take up a vote on the bill and the legislative session adjourned.

A special session could still be called, but it was not immediately clear if or when that could happen. simple majority to a three-fifths majority under the Illinois ConstitutionChicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren issued a joint statement Friday as they announced to fans the latest update.

“Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected," the statement read. "We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.

” Indiana had already offered the Bears up to $1 billion in incentives to relocate to the site in Hammond.

"Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state! We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the '85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come. An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before," Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said in a statement.

"Thank you to Speaker Huston, the legislature, and Mayor McDermott for their partnership. I also want to thank the entire Chicago Bears organization for their partnership and commitment in making this move a reality. Welcome to Indiana! "





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