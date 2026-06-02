Not Suitable for Work Review: Mindy Kaling's Bland Friends Copycat

A review of Mindy Kaling's new Hulu series Not Suitable for Work, which follows five friends in New York navigating careers and romance but lacks originality and bite.

Mindy Kaling 's latest television venture, 'Not Suitable for Work,' premieres on Hulu as a follow-up to her successful series about young adulthood. Having explored high school with 'Never Have I Ever' and college with 'The Sex Lives of College Girls,' Kaling now turns her attention to the post-graduate years.

The show, originally titled 'Murray Hill,' centers on five ambitious singles living in two apartments across from each other in a notoriously bland Manhattan neighborhood. The group includes AJ, a first-year investment banking associate; her neighbor Davis, also in banking; Abby, an aspiring celebrity stylist; Kel, who quits medical school to pursue acting; and Josh, a journalist with lofty ideals.

Their lives become intertwined through a complex web of crushes and professional struggles, aiming to capture the uncertainty of establishing careers and adult relationships. However, despite the promising pedigree, the series feels like a bland imitation of 'Friends,' lacking the sharpness and originality that distinguished Kaling's earlier work. The nine-episode season offers only glimmers of a more biting show, ultimately settling for a safe and predictable formula.

The characters inhabit separate professional worlds that the half-hour format struggles to juggle effectively. The investment bank setting is the most developed, with AJ and Davis navigating a cutthroat environment softened by cutesy subplots, such as winning over a client by revealing matching girdles. Josh's journalism career is reduced to placating a vain anchor and a grouchy producer, with little actual reporting.

Meanwhile, Kel teaches bratty private school girls who know more about Jane Austen than he does, leading to adorable banter. The standout performance comes from Constance Wu as Abby's tyrannical boss Vanessa, a role that channels the prickly candor of her breakout in 'Fresh Off the Boat' with a chilly urban hauteur. Wu's presence hints at a more distinctive show that embraces the unappealing qualities of its characters, much like Lena Dunham's 'Girls' did with millennial narcissism.

However, these moments are fleeting, and the series too often defaults to glossy, sanitized interactions.

'Not Suitable for Work' fails to carve its own identity, settling for a comfortable but forgettable copycat of ensemble comedies past. The love triangles and career dilemmas feel recycled, lacking the emotional depth or comedic punch that might have elevated the material. The show seems afraid to commit to its sharper instincts, leaving viewers with a pleasant but ultimately bland experience.

While Kaling has proven her ability to create nuanced portraits of young people, this latest effort feels like a step backward. The cast delivers competent performances, but the writing lacks the specificity and wit that made 'The Mindy Project' and 'Never Have I Ever' stand out. For those seeking a fresh take on the quarter-life crisis, this show offers little beyond familiar tropes and a few scattered laughs.

In the end, 'Not Suitable for Work' is a missed opportunity, a series that plays it too safe and ends up being, well, not suitable for lasting acclaim





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Mindy Kaling TV Review Not Suitable For Work Friends Copycat Comedy

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