Not-quite-futile attempts to hear voices from the past

Sharing news of the land — especially during breakup, with geese arriving, ice moving and caribou crossing — is a lifelong tradition. Of course, radio technical difficulties are traditional too.

Sharing news of the land — especially during breakup, with geese arriving, ice moving and caribou crossing — is a lifelong tradition. Of course, radio technical difficulties are traditional too.

KOBUK RIVER — It was a strange spring, cold, and the tundra bare, brown from lack of snow, with the river refusing to rise. Only a few caribou passed and I didn’t see sign of a single bear. Most eerie was the absence of migratory songbirds. Even the ravens were elsewhere.

Luckily, a few chickadees came by, and two gray jays kept Aakatchaq and I company. Years ago, I got used to the dwindling number of humans here in spring — often I’d spend a month without seeing one — which was tough, but that made other creatures more prominent as companions.

And as the animals dwindled, I felt myself turn to birds for company, valued them more, and realized I’d always taken their companionship for granted. I noticed that about my nightly radio calls too, mostly to one person, Don Williams in Ambler. That was last spring, when my VHF radio started acting up, transmitting static when I tried to talk to him and Mary, 25 miles upriver.

Don is good-natured, and loves reporting the arrival of each white-crowned sparrow, widgeon and warbler, and he kept trying each night, assuming my batteries were low.

“Kapakavik, this is Ambler Seven. How do you copy? ” He’s nearing 90 and has a drawl of sorts, a mixture of Ohio farmer, Midwest expressions and cowboy. At noon and 9 p.m., I’d hear him calling.

He sounded pretty much as he has all my life. No other voice is like his. The old antenna mounted where the wind generator used to be, looking west down the Kobuk River during breakup. I figured the problem was my antenna, up in a birch tree, whipping in the wind.

It was maddening, though, because the Williamses are family, and sharing news of the land — especially during breakup, with geese arriving, ice moving and caribou crossing — is a lifelong tradition. Of course, radio technical difficulties are traditional too. I climbed my log wind generator tower, leapt to the birch tree, and clung there with one hand and my gonads while I struggled to unscrew the old connector.

From up there I could see miles of river, tundra and mountains, north into the Hunt and Nuna valleys, and south to the sand dunes. Inside the connector I found the stub of a duplex nail, with the head filed off. Someone had stuffed it in there. Hmmm.

It looked suspiciously like my kind of fix. I vaguely recalled filing that nail to replace the male fitting. That’s another technical difficulty I’m having lately: trying to remember the old days. They don’t seem real.

It’s hard to feel the huge distances that existed when I was a kid, the endless time, and how limited Outside communication was. Easier to remember, almost hard to believe, are the sheer numbers of animals, birds and fish there used to be. Back then, travelers along this river all stopped to warm up, have coffee and share news. My parents had a wire strung between spruce, and a few sets of D-batteries for our AM radio.

Occasionally they tuned in to the strong station, KJNP, “God’s Tower of Power,” from North Pole, Alaska. Reception was best at night. My mom likes news, and still mentions how the Six-Day War in the Middle East ended before they heard it started. In the early 1970s, she traveled to Ohio to help with her dad, who had Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

I never knew him without those afflictions. He tried to kill himself, but Grandma caught him in the garage with the car running. Grandma had half a dozen sisters, mostly unmarried, and all unimpressed with my dad for keeping their niece in the “Icebox,” as they termed Alaska. One of the aunts sent a CB radio home with her.

For our safety, although it never worked during emergencies. Truckers had made that radio popular, and my mom bought an antenna and a cable at Radio Shack. That antenna was poor, but the cable well made. We brought it up the hill when we built this new sod house, nearly 50 years ago.

The sky was full with bird songs back then, geese and ducks, and lines of caribou crossing the river day and night. My brother Kole, and Alvin , would run uphill past the outhouse or down by the old igloo, to hide and try to touch passing caribou. And I’ll admit, Alvin and I had slingshots and loved shooting sparrows, and tormenting porcupine too.

We were encouraged to shoot gray jays because they stole the fat off our meat, and squirrels because they got into the cache. Now, this house has shifted and smashed that coaxial cable between spruce slabs. Generations of voles and squirrels have chewed through to the copper. Outside, bull moose got their antlers tangled, and bashed and yanked.

Settling snowdrifts pulled the end off. I’ve forgotten how many times I’ve repaired it. Each time I stare in surprise at peeling electrical tape. In September 2025, a young porcupine practices climbing on the trunk of the birch tree where the radio antenna was mounted.

Up in that birch tree, I hooked up a spare coaxial I’d ordered from Amazon. It didn’t work. After more trips up and down, I sanded down the rusty nail, forced it back in. The radio transmitted perfectly.

I again took for granted that Don and I would chat at noon, if I wasn’t out hunting. Or 9 p.m., if he remembered to flip to channel 65. Occasionally Mary called, when he was napping in his recliner. Those were short calls.

She, like Aakatchaq, doesn’t really like to talk on the radio. Don told of water rising, movement of the river ice, and his grandkids bringing a goose.

“Yellow legs! And just heavy! Oh my, the fat on that bird! ” And Mary made cinnamon rolls — “Wait.

What you sayin’, Mary? Oh, she says you guys should come up and eat! ” I relayed news of strong north wind, hard snow in the morning, good for hauling wood. And us carrying the bearskin couch out on the porch to watch breakup; geese partying at the ponds, and caribou finally crossing — though there were less than 50, instead of the norm in the past, thousands.

Don’s favorite news is of birds and animals that show up outside their windows.

“You should see the yellow-crown grocerying up on them seeds I put out. ” Don has spent most of his adult life there on that hill. He loves company and conversation, and the arrival of the first junco or ruby-crowned kinglet or fox sparrow counts as both. Sometimes he repeats himself.

“That swaller, well, first thing she evicted that chickadee out’a her ol’ homestead. ” Or, “Got my four-wheeler runnin’ this morning. Started right up. Until that battery shorted out again.

”Don just chuckled, said what he’s said my entire life: “Well, I’m repeatin’ myself. Time to go! ”Last fall came rainy, with the land wet and the river flooding higher than Breakup, for nearly a month. The water was too high to fish.

There were zero caribou. I’m not sure where the bears and salmon were. It felt biblical, cataclysmic, and my VHF radio wouldn’t work at all. Don and Mary were housebound and lonely and I knew they missed the routine, news and conversation of our daily reports.

I missed them, too. Day after day, I climbed my dripping log tower, carrying the antenna, changing the nail head, trying the Chinese cable. I even sawed the antenna apart to see if I could find something burnt out. I wanted to pick cranberries but it kept pouring rain.

In front of the windows, a wet and beleaguered porcupine nursed her kid. When she wandered off to find shelter, I went out to splice coaxial cables, with solder and a Bic lighter, tape and a sawed-off .243 cartridge. The little porcupine stayed around, and Aakatchaq had fun filming it practicing climbing trees.

Kneeling in my rain pants, my mind transmitted to Don, telling of high water, the baby porcupine, gusts of redpolls passing overhead and the leaves staying yellow so long. I recalled radio calls we’d had, for decades. So much news of animals, weather and people who once made up our lives here. Back when we got that CB, a handful of Ambler residents had radios.

Like snowmobiles, that number quickly grew and the CB — later the VHF — became the connective tissue of the region. I think Dan Denslow was first: Ambler One. It feels strange now, to not be able to remember all the call signs. Clarence Wood was Ambler One-Seven.

Truman Cleveland was Ambler Six. The elders had fascinating voices. English was their second language, and I can still hear Truman’s voice blaring into every home, “Good morning from Amblur Sex! ”Reception was poor in the late ’70s, sunspots caused “skip” and in the daytime we heard a maelstrom of Japanese voices.

My parents bought a directional antenna. The north wind blew it around, broke off aluminum poles. Don got one, too, and swiveled it west to call my family at night, east to hear Shungnak the rest of the time. Often there was hollering, intent listening, no comprehension.

“Roger Roger. WILL TRY TOMORROW! ” When Clarence Wood hit a boulder on his snowgo and broke his collarbone, we didn’t get through. When my mom had her first seizure, my dad couldn’t make contact.

Eventually, we got a single-sideband, allegedly more powerful, and Don and I would tune in each other’s voices.

“Five, four, three, two, one, how do you copy? ” Alvin and I loved to make fun, and sometimes would make our voices sound off, to tease his dad into transmitting another countdown. Clarence, the legendary hunter, loved talking on the radio, asking about caribou, wolves and bears. He teased, bragged, gave advice about ice, travel conditions and animals.

He was “Portable 0ne-Seven” when he was out hunting, and had a deep voice on air, speaking Inupiaq and English. One of the last times I talked to him on VHF, I was in the Kobuk tribal building, using their radio. People in Kobuk, Shungnak and Ambler listened in when I wished him a happy 75th birthday. I was 50 or so and had known him since I could remember; over the years he’d visited, borrowed gas and spent the night a thousand times. I don’t think he ever said my name, just “Kid. ” The last time I talked with Alvin was on this radio, late the evening before he drowned under the ice. He was packing guns and gear on his snowgo to head upriver.

Of course, he wanted to know if I’d seen bear tracks or geese. That was early May, almost exactly seven years ago. At noon, Don requested I come upriver, to help. Later, after the longest two weeks in the village, I snowshoed and packrafted back here as the ice broke up — and radioed Don and Mary to report that I’d survived.

In September, after I’d nearly given up fiddling with wires, a voice boomed in.

“Hi Uncle Seth. You’re loud and clear. You could hear Grandpa? ” It was Alvin’s son, Jeremy Williams.

Faintly, I heard Don transmitting, but couldn’t make out words. Suddenly it dawned on me: Last May after ice, Don asked me to tear down his old log cache. The posts had rotted and it leaned dangerously against their house. Oliver Cameron had built it when Alvin and I were 5 or 6, in repayment for Don and Mary caring for him while he was deathly ill, and Don’s antenna had been bolted on the ridge pole.

I moved it. Lower. Before the decline of the Western Arctic caribou herd and changes in vegetation, snow and ice conditions, caribou crossed the Kobuk River in sight of the Kantner home fairly constantly during breakup in large and small groups. This spring I was back to splicing wires, and back up my log tower, raising the antenna.

The north wind was relentless, bitter cold. I scanned for animals and any dot of a bird. The land felt empty. The wooden platform I built is 30 feet up.

I bolted my family’s old blue metal Sioux City wind tower there. It reaches 10 feet higher. At the top, a steel tube is welded, reaching higher. With my feet on the top tiny crosspiece, my knees around my ribs, I clung to the tube, trying to attach the antenna.

Warning voices in my head transmitted garbled skip, “DANGER! DANGER! DANGER! ” I ignored them.

My arms were shaking. I thought I heard a white-fronted goose and hung there, searching the sky. It was a gray jay. And finally, I was able to slide the antenna mount into the steel tube.

That evening, suddenly there was Don’s voice in the corner: “Kapakavik. This is Ambler Seven. How do you copy? ” I pressed the button, “Hi!

Loud and clear, Don! ” He heard nothing. His voice went on, telling of the water not rising, the boys went hunting but got nothing, not even a junco outside the windows. Over the next week, he transmitted more news though was never able to hear a click from me.

Daily, I fiddled with cable and antenna. I worried I’d burnt out the transmitter. I couldn’t seem to give up. The new iPhone I bought for photography occasionally worked to text him, but that communication felt flat, empty, lifeless, and over the days of trying to make the radio work, it dawned on me that it wasn’t just our chats in the present that I missed, but with them a connection to the past.

Late at night, Aakatchaq and I read. I was working my way, again, through “Meditations,” by Marcus Aurelius. I don’t find his writing easy. He said to accept change, accept nature, and that nature is always changing.

Before bed I stepped out in the night sun to inhale the land, listen for cranes and snipes, and see if the river had risen. I sat on the bearskin couch, watching the huge ice, wondering if it would take a 100 million years for all the creatures to come back. My first thought was, “OK, I’ll wait.

” It was the next day, up the tower again, staring out over sprawling beautiful tundra and ice, that my mind was finally able to transmit, and receive, a little lesson here. It was a small unwanted thought. One that I’ll need to be reminded of. Something in my igloo-boy past, or growing up out here with all these amazing living creatures, has always made me think I could.

Seth Kantner is a commercial fisherman, wildlife photographer, wilderness guide and is the author of the best-selling novel “Ordinary Wolves,” and most recently, the nonfiction book “A Thousand Trails Home: Living With Caribou. ” He lives in Northwest Alaska and can be reached at sethkantner.com.





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