Plastic shower curtains are functional, but they can be unhealthy and unattractive. This DIYer found an inexpensive and attractive alternative to use instead.

Crafters love to break the rules. They jump at the chance to reinvent the wheel and give old items an entirely new purpose. Bathrooms are trending more elevated, and stylishare in demand.

So, innovative makers are fashioning various textiles into privacy barriers for their bathrooms. One savvy shopper on social media decided toon YouTube decided not to waste her time with pricey shower curtains and found a thrifted linen tablecloth to get the job done instead. The material is breathable yet durable and does away with the toxic PVC curtains that can contribute to respiratory health issues. Although Megan selected a tablecloth, you can peruse textiles like sheets and window curtains, too.

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This opens up stylistic options, and you can get a real bang for your buck if you go the thrift-store route. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that the easy DIY marries style, function, and safety. Just make sure to use a secondary liner with a material like linen to avoid soaking it.

Following Megan's lead, start by taking down your existing shower curtain and lining it up with your tablecloth, using pins to keep each piece in place. Then, use the original shower curtain as a template to cut holes in the same spots on the tablecloth so that they'll fit on the hooks. That's all that's required.

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Do keep in mind, shower curtains are usually about 70-by-70 inches. But if you find a tablecloth that's a little larger, you can try a. Hang the tension rod as close to the ceiling as possible, elongating the curtains and tricking your eye into thinking the space is larger than it is.and simply attach the tablecloth. This makes the decorating process easy, but regular maintenance even easier.

If you are feeling adventurous, you can glue two tablecloths together for a double-sided DIY gem that you can switch up to your heart's content. No matter what you decide to do, be sure to accentuate your project with complementary towel colors, keep the space neat, and throw in a plant or two for a serene, spa-like vibe to accompany your DIY shower curtain.to get the best home and garden tips, design hacks, and DIY projects delivered right to your inbox. You can also