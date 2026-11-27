Watchdogs urge lawmakers to rule out taxpayer-funded Big Tech bailouts as Nvidia shares tumble and concerns grow over an AI industry bubble.

‘Not One Dollar’: Watchdog Says Lawmakers Must Make Clear No Industry Bailouts When AI Bubble Bursts A government watchdog on Friday demanded that the US government draw a firm line in the sand against bailing out"The AI industry did not consult the public in its disastrous financing, in fact it often aggressively obscured the details from communities and sought to trample democratic oversight," said Hauser.

"This disastrous speculative bubble has siphoned off enormous amounts of public money already, poisoned communities, eroded cyberHauser urged lawmakers to go on the record to rule out any possibility of taxpayer assistance for Big Tech. "The public has already subsidized more than its fair share of the costs of this boondoggle," he said. "So when the industry comes hat in hand begging for us to save them from themselves, the message must be unequivocal: not one dollar more.

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", the former CEO of top AI chip manufacturer Nvidia, who stepped down after it was revealed he had affairs with two subordinates, as well as with a woman suspected of being a spy for the Chinese government. The large sell-off in tech stocks comes just one day after frontier AI lab Anthropic held an initial public offering , with shares selling for $112 at opening.