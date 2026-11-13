‘Not gonna tolerate’ public shootings: Mobile County DA seeks no bail in Rickarby Street shooting

Mobile County prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to deny bail to teenagers charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a woman who was outside her home on Rickarby Street.

MOBILE, Ala. - Mobile County prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to deny bail to teenagers charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a woman who was outside her home on Rickarby Street.

A judge ordered four of the five defendants to be locked up until their arraignment Monday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. A fifth defendant, who is 15, is in juvenile court. But Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said he is seeking to have that case transferred to adult court.

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The District Attorney’s Office asked that the four adult defendants to be detained under Aniah’s Law, which gives judges greater discretion to deny bail for defendants charged with certain violent offenses. Blackwood said firing multiple shots in a residential neighborhood severely wounded an innocent woman and created a substantial danger to others.

“It could have been any number of people,” he said. “We’re just not gonna tolerate young people, or anybody, going around having shootouts in public places. … This is, you know, another case where you have young people that are out doing shootings. It’s a horrible thing.

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It’s something that parents and families need to get a handle on, and it’s something that law enforcement continues to deal with, and that we continue to prosecute. ” Police arrested five defendants on Thursday: Dantarious Franklin, Alex Porter and Markail Tolbert, all 18-year-old Mobile residents; the 15-year-old defendant and a 17-year-old defendant who is charged as an adult but cannot be named under state law because he is younger than 18.

The shooting, which prosecutors contend involved more than 100 rounds, occurred on July 22. According to police, Genade Colley had just returned home after celebrating her birthday when bullets pierced her car. She suffered a gunshot to the head and has been recovering ever since. Prosecutors said in a court filing Friday that surveillance video from Rickarby Park shows five people walking along Rickarby Street.

Colley’s vehicle pulled into the driveway of her home, and about 24 seconds later, the five people fired multiple rounds and then ran away. Bullets also damaged two unoccupied vehicles sustained damage. The filing indicates that law enforcement officers found 121 fired cartridge casings – 25 9 mm cartridge casings, 17.40 S&W cartridge casings, 53 5.56 cartridge casings and 26 7.62x39 mm cartridge casings.

The defendants have not been charged in relation to a shooting that occurred near Rickarby Park in September, but Blackwood said investigators are examining a possible connection. Blackwood said he will follow the evidence wherever it leads.

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“We’re going to hold them fully accountable,” he said. “In a civilized community, you cannot have behavior like this. ”