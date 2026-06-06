‘Not Gonna Make It’—Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Mysterious Swipe at Man Utd Star

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner never had faith in one striker at Manchester United.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot revealed Cristiano Ronaldo once correctly predicted a certain striker would “not make it” at Old Trafford—but the right back refused to identify the former Red Devil.

Dalot shared the pitch with Ronaldo at the club level when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed his sensational return toin Aug. 2021. The fullback pulled back the curtain on his relationship with the Portugal captain, describing how much he learned from him, as well as Ronaldo’s uncanny ability to see into the future.

“That season with Cristiano was when I really started to grow as a player and as a person,” Dalot wrote in a piece for. “I lost count of the number of predictions he got right, because he knows so well what it takes to go to the top. “If anyone skipped a set in the gym, he would notice.

We had a striker here who did really well for us in his first season, but Cristiano said, ‘He’s not gonna make it here. ’ “I said, ‘Cris, he scored two goals today! ’ He said, ‘Yeah, but he didn’t have the fire to go for the third. ’”Cristiano Ronaldo was always assessing his teammates at Man Utd.

| Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA/Getty Images The mysterious jab from Ronaldo prompted United fans to dive deep into the 2021–22 season to figure out who the Portuguese phenom spoke about. Except the only player in red, other than Ronaldo, to bag at least a brace in that first campaign back wasFernandes, neither a striker nor a player who didn’t last at United, does not fit the profile.

After all, the attacking midfielder is coming off his seventh season with the club, one that crowned him FWA anda few names that fit the billing from the 2022–23 season, before Ronaldo left to join Al Nassr in December. Bothnetted twice in the first three months of the campaign and both players ultimately did not make it at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford publicly desired a fresh start from United after a tumultuous few seasons.

| Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Martial’s tenure was full of highs and lows. In his seven years at Old Trafford, he found the back of the net 79 times in 269 appearances, winning five trophies along the way, including the 2016–17 Europa League title. By the time Ronaldo got to Old Trafford, though, the striker was struggling for form, sent out on loan to Sevilla in 2021–22 before scoring just nine goals in 2022–23 when he returned to Manchester.

Rashford had even more accolades to his name, scoring 138 goals in 426 appearances in a red shirt. But the England international significantly struggled in Ronaldo’s first season back, only bagging five goals.

He bounced back in 2022–23, but the following two seasons were full of nothing but despair before he finally joined Aston Villa and then Barcelona on loan—the latter of which wherealso found the back of the net during Ronaldo’s second stint at United, but neither had a brace to their name during his time back at Old Trafford.is another name being tossed around, largely in part due to his breakthrough campaign 2019–20, scoring 17 goals as a teenager. Except he also never scored a brace while Ronaldo was his United teammate.

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu.

When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.





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