Not Even Pope Leo Can Get Excited About The Ferrari Luce

Ferrari thinks the Luce will win over a new kind of buyer, mostly ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and apparently not Pope Leo

The Pontiff asked the Italian brand’s chairman if the Luce was its first sedan.. However, in the days since the vehicle’s unveiling, it’s not the fact that it doesn’t sip a drop of gasoline that’s generated headlines, but rather the controversial design.

To say the reception to it has been frosty would be an understatement, and it doesn’t appear as though even Pope Leo XIV can get excited about it.visited the Pope in Castel Gandolfo, a tiny hillside town he calls home when he’s not in Vatican City. A white-and-black Luce was presented to the Pope by Ferrari chairman John Elkann and chief executive Benedetto Vigna..

Perhaps he’s not a car guy, but when Ferrari lifts the covers, he doesn’t appear particularly enamored, and we can’t blame him. Shortly before jumping behind the wheel, he asks if this is the “first four-door Ferrari,” which obviously it isn’t. Elkann confirms that it is the company’s first five-seater model. Even the head of the Catholic Church needed a moment to figure out what he was looking at.

The Luce is also the first Ferrari styled by an outside firm, specifically the design company led by Jony Ive, the former head of design at Apple. Whether Ferrari is comfortable with that arrangement now is another question. The car’s unveiling wiped more than $3 billion off the company’s market value, though the share price has begun clawing back ground over the past day. Ferrari didn’t leave the Pope empty-handed.

Rather than gifting him the car, the company presented Leo XIV with the Luce’s leather-and-aluminum three-spoke steering wheel, displayed in a clear case. , then it’s certainly achieved that. The company has been candid that the Luce isn’t aimed at its traditional customer base, targeting instead young, ultra-high-net-worth buyers who have never owned a Ferrari before. Whether that audience is more enthusiastic about the styling than the Pope was remains to be seen.

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