Not Even J.T. Realmuto Can Currently Save Struggling Phillies Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto has been struggling to produce at the plate, struggling through a decrease in his power numbers for a fourth

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto returns to the dugout after the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

| Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Philadelphia Phillies veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto has been struggling to produce at the plate, struggling through a decrease in his power numbers for a fourth consecutive year.

However, he finds himself locked into a starting role for the Phillies because of how impactful he is defensively. His bat and base running are both below average, but he remains elite behind the plate with a Fielding Run Value of +4, which is in the 89th percentile. All of his defensive metrics on Baseball Savant are above average.

He has a 100th percentile pop time at 1.85 seconds, and his CS Above Average is +3, which is in the 96th percentile. Philadelphia pitchers love working with and throwing to Realmuto, who remains as good as any player behind the plate defensively. Rookie starting pitcherJun 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park.

| Bill Streicher-Imagn Images As shared by Paul Casella of MLB, Painter had an ERA of 3.89 in 34.2 innings with Realmuto behind the plate. With Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs for 18.2 innings, his ERA was an inflated 9.16. Colin Newby of 97.5 The Fanatic shared on X a quote from Painter, who has full trust in what the veteran is calling.

“You see that happen enough times where you’re like I’m not going to shake. I’ll just throw everything that he calls and throw it with conviction,” the rookie pitcher said. In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Painter surrendered two home runs immediately after Realmuto had to exit the game because of an injury and was replaced by Marchan. I asked Andrew Painter 2 weeks ago about his chemistry with J.T.

Realmuto. He knows it’s a questionable move to shake him off.

“You see that happen enough times where you’re like I’m not going to shake. I’ll just throw everything that he calls and throw it with conviction. ”There was certainly some truth to Painter needing Realmuto behind the plate to succeed, but even the veteran isn’t enough to help get the young righty on track.

He started at catcher in the game against the Chicago White Sox, and the rookie was hit hard, again. 4.2 innings were pitched, but he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The long ball was once again an issue, giving up solo shots to Colson Montgomery, who hit his 16th of the year, and Jacob Gonzalez, who hit his first Major League home run.early in his career.

It was his seventh loss of the year with a 6.21 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP. Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism.

During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What to know about Phillies prospect Aidan Miller’s spinal procedureThe outpatient procedure, called radiofrequency ablation of the facet joints, involves zapping nerves that relay pain to the brain.

Read more »

Philadelphia Phillies Defeat Chicago White Sox 8-6Brandon Marsh hit his first homer off a left-handed starter in nearly four years and Kyle Schwarber had four singles in a game for the first time in his career as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Friday night.

Read more »

Trump’s Battered Hands Spark Fresh Health Speculation Amid 'Perfect' PhysicalNot even a badly matched concealer could hide the president’s swollen hand.

Read more »

Orioles Slugger Would Be Perfect Trade Target for PhilliesWith the Philadelphia Phillies playing some great baseball of late, the focus for the team is going to have to turn to how they can get over the hump in the Nat

Read more »