Denny's removes plaque honoring Nvidia founding booth after Jensen Huang scandal

A San Jose Denny's has taken down a plaque marking the booth where Jensen Huang and co-founders planned Nvidia, following Huang's resignation amid affair allegations.

A Denny's in San Jose, California, has removed a plaque honoring the booth where Jensen Huang and two co-founders founded Nvidia in 1993. The removal came just a day after news reports detailed allegations about Huang's conduct, according to the New York Post.

The plaque had sat above the booth that Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem occupied when they devised what became a key driver of today's artificial intelligence boom. It celebrated The Booth That Launched A $1 Trillion Company, installed during a 2023 ceremony. When asked by phone whether Denny's or someone else removed the plaque, an employee at the San Jose diner told The Post she could not provide details.

Also read 16 More Ways to Think About Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Mess

The Denny's is roughly 8 miles from Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara. During the 2023 ceremony, Huang met with then-Denny's CEO Kelli Valade. Huang said he washed dishes and waited tables at a Portland, Oregon, Denny's when he was 15 years old. They reminisced about Nvidia's founding story.

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Nvidia Founding Story At Denny's

Huang said he and his co-founders met at a booth near the back of the Denny's to discuss creating a chip that would enable realistic 3-D graphics on personal computers. It had all the coffee you could drink and no one could chase you out, Huang told Valade. Huang was forced to resign following a torrent of allegations in recent weeks over his conduct while at the helm of Nvidia.

His Sunday confession to an affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, no relation, set his exit in motion, the Post reported. Huang also faced allegations that he had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, an executive who reports to him, according to Reuters. Reuters reported Thursday that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee, citing unnamed sources. Her name and other details were not known.

Leadership Changes At Nvidia

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and executive vice president, is serving as interim CEO. Kress has been with the company for 13 years and will also continue to serve in her current roles during the search for a permanent replacement, which will consider both internal and external candidates.

In the wake of Huang's exit, passersby left flowers and bags of potato chips, a nod to the semiconductor chips that Nvidia builds, outside the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, according to reports. The plaque's disappearance follows the pattern of the recent scandal. Nvidia recently ascended from the planet's biggest graphics card manufacturer to being one of its most highly valued companies, amidst both Huang and the Trump White House's aggressive embrace of the AI market.

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Company Valuation And Legacy

The company has sunk back down below a $4 trillion valuation amidst the Huang scandal. The Denny's Morality Quotient, as one observer put it, suggests that if not even Denny's is willing to associate itself with your conduct, you may have gone too far. The plaque, which honored the booth where Huang and his co-founders hatched their plans in the early 1990s, apparently disappeared after reports of Huang's affairs became public knowledge.

The company's highest market cap to date was $5 trillion. The booth that launched a trillion-dollar company is now just a booth, its plaque gone, as the fallout from Huang's personal conduct continues to reshape his legacy at the company he founded.