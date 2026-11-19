Norwich City Council faces criticism for festive banners omitting the word Christmas. Reform councillor Mike Conroy accuses Green leadership of quietly erasing the holiday's name from public celebrations in Norwich.

Norwich City Council is facing intense scrutiny and accusations of erasing cultural traditions after unveiling festive banners outside City Hall that wish peace and goodwill to all but completely omit the word Christmas. The controversy centers on a new set of signs installed at the council's headquarters which display greetings in eight distinct languages, including English, Arabic, Hebrew, Sorani Kurdish, Lithuanian, Polish, Romanian, and Ukrainian. Critics argue this omission signals a deliberate political shift away from Christian heritage in favor of secular inclusivity.

Political Dispute Over Seasonal Wording

Reform UK councillor Mike Conroy has publicly complained that the Green-run council is quietly airbrushing the Christian background from seasonal celebrations that the city has honored for generations. Conroy stated that while peace and goodwill are positive messages, they fail to acknowledge the specific festival being celebrated. He argued that the council appears reluctant to use the word Christmas, a sentiment he noted began with the annual lights switch-on event and has now extended to the public banners. Conroy emphasized that inclusivity should not come at the expense of ignoring the traditions that define the season for many residents.

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Green Party Control and Electoral Shifts

The Greens secured control of Norwich City Council in May of this year, winning twenty seats during local elections, while Reform emerged with twelve seats, the Liberal Democrats gained four, and Independents took two. This political change coincides with a noticeable shift in the council's approach to naming public events, which some residents and politicians view as a departure from previous norms. Conroy suggested that the Green administration has lost sight of what matters to local people by chasing national and international causes. He claimed the party is so focused on broader ideological goals that they have forgotten traditions closer to home, leading to a disconnect with the community they serve.

History of Naming Changes and Public Reaction

The current dispute follows a pattern of naming changes that began under previous Labour control, which ended in May this year. Up until 2022, the city's annual lights event was officially called the Christmas Switch On. The following year, still under Labour leadership, the event title was changed to the Festive Lights Switch On. Online forums have seen heated debates regarding these changes, with some users criticizing the council for ignoring the holiday. One commenter suggested voting against the far-left party, while others defended the council's stance, claiming that only those with specific right-wing or religious grievances are offended by the secular language.

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Controversy Surrounding Guest Selection

The backlash over the banners coincides with recent controversies involving the council's event programming, specifically regarding the selection of guests for the November 19 lights switch-on event. Lord Mayor Karen Davis had appeared on the podcast of Norwich-born Jack Dean, also known as JaackMaate, to invite him to the event. Dean, who has over one million subscribers, initially described the invitation as a dream come true. However, the council later reviewed his previous published content and discovered offensive and racist language from his teenage years. Despite Dean apologizing and explaining that he posted edgy content for laughs, the council reversed its decision to remove what they deemed divisive programming.

Broader Context and Council Response

This incident in Norwich mirrors similar debates in other UK cities, such as Birmingham, where councils have faced accusations of removing historical terms like British from heritage reports. In Norwich, the decision to exclude the word Christmas from official messaging has been interpreted by opponents as a calculated move to secularize public spaces. While the council has not issued an immediate comment on the banner controversy, the situation highlights the growing tension between multicultural inclusivity policies and traditional religious observances in local government communications. The debate continues to divide public opinion in the city, with residents questioning how to balance modern values with historical identity.