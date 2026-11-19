Green-run Norwich City Council faces backlash for festive banners listing peace and goodwill in eight languages but omitting the word Christmas.

Green-run Norwich City Council has come under intense fire after installing new festive banners at City Hall that wish residents peace and goodwill without explicitly mentioning Christmas. Councillor Mike Conroy of Reform UK accused the administration of quietly erasing the word from public celebrations, a move that critics argue airbrushes Christian traditions from the seasonal schedule. The controversy stems from a decision by the council to feature messages in eight distinct languages on its headquarters, sparking a debate over inclusivity versus historical tradition.

Banners List Eight Languages Omitting Christmas

Mike Conroy pointed out that the banners displayed outside City Hall in Norwich contain greetings in English, Arabic, Hebrew, Sorani Kurdish, Lithuanian, Polish, Romanian, and Ukrainian. While the message promotes peace and goodwill to all, it completely omits the specific reference to Christmas, the central event of the holiday season. Conroy argued that the council has found ample space for these eight languages but no room for the name of the festival itself. He stated that this pattern suggests a deliberate attempt to distance the city from its traditional roots in favor of broader, secular messaging.

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Criticisms From Reform Councillor Mike Conroy

Mike Conroy, one of two Reform councillors elected to the city, condemned the decision as a failure to acknowledge what the community is actually celebrating. He described the Green Party administration as having lost sight of local traditions while chasing national and international causes. Conroy emphasized that Christmas is a Christian festival with a long history in the city, noting that residents have celebrated it for generations. He questioned why City Hall is so reluctant to use the word, suggesting that true inclusivity would involve recognizing the festival that defines the season rather than removing it.

Shifting Names From Christmas To Festive

The removal of the word appears to follow a trend that began before the Green Party took control of the council. The city's annual lights event was known as the Christmas Switch On up to 2022 when Labour held power. In the following year, still under Labour leadership, the event was renamed the Festive Lights Switch On. The Greens took control following the local elections in May this year, winning 20 seats in the council. Reform emerged with 12 seats, while the Liberal Democrats secured four and Independents won two. Conroy views the banner change as a continuation of this gradual shift away from traditional terminology.

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Public Reaction And Online Forum Debate

Online discussions regarding the banners revealed a divided public opinion within the Norwich community. One commenter sarcastically wished everyone happy pagan holidays, while another criticized the Green Party as a far-left basket case responsible for such decisions. However, other residents brushed off the controversy, with some writing that only faux Christians and right-wing individuals are offended by the change. This public row highlights the deeper cultural tensions surrounding how local governments balance secular inclusivity with religious heritage in public spaces.

Context Of Recent Norwich Council Controversies

This dispute occurs amidst other controversies affecting Norwich City Council and similar bodies across the country. The city faced scrutiny over the selection of Jack Dean as a star guest for the lights switch-on event on November 19. Lord Mayor Karen Davis had invited Dean, a podcaster with over a million subscribers, only for the council to drop him after reviewing his past published content. Dean, also known as JaackMaate, had initially described the invitation as a bucket list dream but was removed due to offensive and racist language from his teenage years.

Political Implications And Future Outlook

The incident reflects a broader political struggle over the role of religious and historical terms in civic life. While Birmingham council faced accusations of removing the word British from heritage reports, Norwich is dealing with the erasure of Christmas from its public signage. Mike Conroy argues that the council's approach alienates traditional residents who value these historical references. As the Green Party navigates its new administration, the backlash serves as a stark reminder of the sensitivity surrounding seasonal traditions in diverse urban environments.